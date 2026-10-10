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Kaleb Cost Injury Update: UNC DB Leaves Game After Crashing Into Wall vs. Pitt

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CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 01: Kaleb Cost #21 of the North Carolina Tar Heels intercepts a pass from Josh Hoover #10 of the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half of the game at Kenan Stadium on September 01, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Kaleb Cost did a great job of defending a pass into the end zone against Pitt on Saturday.

He paid the price for his defense, though. The North Carolina defensive back crashed into a low wall behind the end zone and suffered a nasty-looking injury.

Cost eventually walked off with trainers under his own power, but it didn’t look good.

Kaleb Cost Injury Update

Cost appeared to slam both of his arms into a low wall that’s oddly close to the back of the end zone.

His head then seemed to smash forward, as well.

Cost apparently tossed his helmet aside afterward in frustration, as well.

A Pitt trainer got to Cost first and checked in on him as the UNC trainers hustled over.

It looked like they may have been worried about an arm, but there was nothing visually clear as Cost walked off the field.

The ESPN broadcast said at first they wouldn’t show a replay because of the nature of the injury, but then after a commercial break, they did show the view from behind. It didn’t allow a view of what really happened to Cost’s arms against the wall.

Who is Kaleb Cost?

Cost is a talented defensive back for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

He made two interceptions in 2024 and then another in 2025.

So far this season, Cost had 15 tackles entering action on Saturday.

Interestingly, he actually was listed on UNC’s baseball roster at one point, too, but he didn’t appear to play any games on the diamond.

Cost is a senior originally from the state of Georgia.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Kaleb Cost Injury Update: UNC DB Leaves Game After Crashing Into Wall vs. Pitt

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