Kaleb Cost Injury Update: UNC DB Leaves Game After Crashing Into Wall vs. Pitt

Kaleb Cost did a great job of defending a pass into the end zone against Pitt on Saturday.

He paid the price for his defense, though. The North Carolina defensive back crashed into a low wall behind the end zone and suffered a nasty-looking injury.

Cost eventually walked off with trainers under his own power, but it didn’t look good.

Kaleb Cost Injury Update

Cost appeared to slam both of his arms into a low wall that’s oddly close to the back of the end zone.

His head then seemed to smash forward, as well.

Cost apparently tossed his helmet aside afterward in frustration, as well.

Pass deep into the back of defended by, among others, #UNC DB Kaleb Cost. Cost’s momentum took him hard into the padded concrete wall before the stands. Fell to the ground in the ton of pain, and launched his helmet into the stands, seemingly hitting a fan. Ugly scene all around. — Michael McCleary (@MikeJMcCleary) October 10, 2026

A Pitt trainer got to Cost first and checked in on him as the UNC trainers hustled over.

It looked like they may have been worried about an arm, but there was nothing visually clear as Cost walked off the field.

The ESPN broadcast said at first they wouldn’t show a replay because of the nature of the injury, but then after a commercial break, they did show the view from behind. It didn’t allow a view of what really happened to Cost’s arms against the wall.

Who is Kaleb Cost?

Cost is a talented defensive back for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

He made two interceptions in 2024 and then another in 2025.

So far this season, Cost had 15 tackles entering action on Saturday.

Interestingly, he actually was listed on UNC’s baseball roster at one point, too, but he didn’t appear to play any games on the diamond.

Cost is a senior originally from the state of Georgia.