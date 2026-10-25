USC Legend Calls for ‘Tough Decisions’ on Lincoln Riley After Horrific Wisconsin Loss

The USC Trojans have Keyshawn Johnson questioning whether Lincoln Riley remains the right person to lead the program. Following USC’s loss to Wisconsin, the former Trojans star delivered a blunt assessment of the situation. His message went beyond disappointment with one performance and directly challenged the direction of Riley’s tenure.

Johnson expressed respect for the coach while making clear that respect does not eliminate the need for accountability. He believes USC should be producing something better than what he is watching. His frustration also carried a personal element rooted in his longstanding connection to the university.

For Trojans fans, that combination makes the comments significant. Johnson was speaking as someone invested in the program’s identity and expectations. He sees a disconnect between those expectations and the results.

USC Legend Keyshawn Johnson Delivers Blunt Lincoln Riley Assessment

Johnson began by expressing disbelief about the opponent USC had lost to. He then addressed Riley directly before urging the university to consider its next steps. His wording suggested that patience with the current approach had worn thin.

“We really just lost to Wisconsin… Lincoln Riley, I respect you, but it just ain’t working out,” Johnson said. “Tough decisions have to be made, USC.”

Johnson did not explicitly demand that Riley be fired in those comments. However, questioning whether the arrangement is working and calling for difficult decisions carries obvious implications. At minimum, he wants USC to take a serious look at its direction.

That is a different conversation from identifying one bad play or missed opportunity. Johnson’s criticism focused on the broader experience of following this team. He sounded tired of explaining performances he believes fall below the program’s standard.

USC’s Wisconsin Loss Deepens Johnson’s Frustration

Johnson expanded on why the situation bothers him. He described a relationship with USC that stretches back to childhood. His point was that the emotional investment did not begin or end with his playing career.

“We better than this. I’m, like, so tired of dealing with this type of stuff,” Johnson said. “I gotta answer to people like I’m coaching. I ain’t coaching.” “I went to school. I been part of the university for umpteen years,” Johnson continued. “Since I was a seven-year-old kid, I been part of that university. I’m looking at something right now, and that just don’t look right. I’m sorry.”

USC now needs a response on the field. Johnson has made his dissatisfaction clear. Better results would provide the most convincing answer.