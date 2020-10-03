Cam Newton Out: Top-7 Fantasy Replacements for Patriots QB

Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Week 4’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

The crushing news not only strips the New England Patriots of their starting quarterback and most prolific offensive threat but also eliminates the seventh-highest scoring fantasy football quarterback from a slew of lineups.

With little over 24 hours to fill the void left behind by Newton, we supply you with the top three options widely available across numerous platforms to plug and play in your quarterback vacancy.

*NOTE: All rostered percentages are based on Yahoo Leagues.

Top-7 Fantasy Replacements for Cam Newton

7) Derek Carr vs. BUF | Rostered: 19%

Carr is arguably the least sexy possible replacement on this list. However, he also happens to be the least owned option on this list as well. A matchup against Buffalo sounds daunting on paper. With that said, the Bills actually surrender the ninth-most fantasy points to QBs this year, including an average of 26.28 points over the past two weeks.

6) Kirk Cousins at HOU | Rostered: 28%

Speaking of unsexy choices, we present you, Kirk Cousins. Yet, while you can debate his legitimacy as a high-end NFL quarterback, he still remains more than usable in the realm of fantasy. Put aside his Week 2 stinker for a moment and suddenly you have a QB who has averaged 22.1 fantasy points this year. In fact, that number would rank him as QB8 on the year just behind, you guessed it, Cam Newton. Houston has allowed two-plus touchdowns and 19.18-plus points to QBs in two of their three games this year.

5) Gardner Minshew at CIN | Rostered: 45%

A hot play one week ago, Minshew Mania has died down quite substantially. The Jaguars QB has been dropped in 14% of Yahoo leagues within just the past day. Yet, despite his poor performance last Thursday night, he’s still a top-15 scorer at the position. Minshew has attempted 30 passes in each of the past two weeks and will likely continue to air the ball out vs. Cincinnati. While Minshew may toss a few interceptions against a surprisingly stingy Bengals secondary, they’ve still allowed an average of 19.88 points to QBs over their past two games.

4) Matthew Stafford vs. NO | Rostered: 78%

Moving on to the more rostered players. Stafford is QB20 this season, yet saw his play take a step forward this past weekend. Another week with Kenny Golladay in the lineup and a plus-matchup on the docket makes Stafford an intriguing play. The Lions QB has tossed two scores in back-to-back weeks. Opposing QBs have yet to toss fewer than two touchdowns this season against a Saints defense who allows the fifth-most points to the position.

3) Baker Mayfield at DAL | Rostered: 42%

Mayfield has been solid yet unspectacular this year. That could very well change this week in what is shaping up to be a dream matchup against the league’s fifth-worst pass defense. Dallas’ secondary has been horrendous of late. Over the past two weeks, the Cowboys have surrendered an average of 32.66 fantasy points (2nd-most in NFL) and a total of nine touchdowns to QBs (most in NFL).

2) Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. SEA | Rostered: 22%

24.0-plus points in each of the past two weeks, FitzMagic is firing on all cylinders. In fact, he’s actually outscored Newton over that timespan. There’s no reason why Fitzpatrick can’t keep his hot streak going vs. Seattle on Sunday. The Seahawks allow the second-most fantasy points to QBs this year, yet to surrender fewer than 24.9 points to the position in any week.

1) Jared Goff vs. NYG | Rostered: 77%

While Goff may not be available for the taking in every league, if he’s there, snatch him up. Fresh off a season-high 321-yard outing, the former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 26.11 points over the past two weeks. QBs to outscore Goff’s average over that span? Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray. That’s it. The Giants are bad at the moment, really bad. They just surrendered 343 passing yards to 49ers backup Nick Mullens a week ago and may be without both their starting safeties on Sunday.