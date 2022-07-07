Broncos Are a Fit for Super Bowl Champion Expected to be Cut

With training camp approaching, all 32 NFL teams, including the Denver Broncos, will be in preparation to make the transition from a 90-man roster to a 53-man roster.

There always seems to be one player cut from each team that stands out from the rest. ESPN’s NFL Nation asked each team reporter to point out one player that is considered a prominent cut candidate.

Jeff Lefwold, who covers the Broncos for ESPN, thinks outside linebacker Malik Reed could be on the outside looking in.

“The Broncos certainly like Reed . . . and he has certainly bailed them out in three consecutive seasons, when Von Miller missed the 2020 campaign and when Bradley Chubb missed more than half of both the 2019 and 2021 seasons,” Lefwold wrote. “But there is a new coaching staff, and the Broncos didn’t sign Randy Gregory to a $70 million deal to not be a starter, they didn’t draft Nik Bonitto in the second round to not keep him and they didn’t move Baron Browning — a starter at inside linebacker all of last season — to outside linebacker because they didn’t think he could have impact as a pass-rusher. Reed, as the fifth player at outside linebacker, could be in a heated battle with Jonathon Cooper for one remaining roster spot at the position.”

Denver certainly have bodies at edge rusher. But Reed is still just 25-years-old and he has 13 sacks over the last two seasons. He also led the Broncos in pressures with 22 last season. Still, depth could be the reason for Reed’s departure.

Yet, there is a cut candidate on the side side of the ball from another team that could spark Denver’s interest.

Lineman Could Roam Free

The Broncos are looking for solutions to their offensive line for the 2022 season and beyond and one outside talent could poke free.

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, who covers the Los Angeles Rams, believes that offensive lineman Bobby Evans is on the roster bubble entering 2022 training camp.

“The Rams have so much depth and young talent on the offensive line, Evans might not make it on Los Angeles’ final 53-man roster,” Barshop wrote. “Evans has played in 23 games for the Rams over the past three seasons and ultimately lost out on the starting right guard job to Austin Corbett last season. Evans will now likely be competing with 2022 third-round pick Logan Bruss, Coleman Shelton and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. for reps at right guard and a roster spot.”

The 2019 third-round pick entered the NFL as a right tackle, but has played mostly right guard. After playing 472 snaps in his rookie season, Evans has just 93 snaps in the last two seasons. Evans started at right tackle for one game in 2021 and allowed three pressures. He played in all four games through special teams during the Rams Super Bowl-winning run.

In his limited snaps, Evans would finish with a 66.6 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2021. He isn’t far off from the current Broncos right tackle favorite Billy Turner’s 68.3 grade.

The right guard position seems to have Quinn Meinerz as the starting right guard spot with Graham Glasgow after him. Evans could be a depth piece and compete with Ben Braden and Michael Niese.

As for the right tackle position, the Broncos have an open competition in that area after not re-signing Bobby Massie during free agency this offseason. Turner, Tom Compton and Calvin Anderson are all competing for the right tackle position.

Evans Had College Accolades

If Evans were to be cut from the Rams, the rest of the league could take a closer look at the former Oklahoma standout services.

Evans was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2016, when he started the final 12 games at right tackle. In 2017, he received honorable mention all-conference again in 2017.

He also showed production when he shifted to left tackle in 2018 as he started all 14 games and was named second-team All-Big 12 for an OU offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the best in the nation.

The 6-foot-4, 312-pound lineman is worth monitoring as we get closer to training camp.