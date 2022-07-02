Ex-Broncos Polarizing Punter Calls Out NFL: ‘I’m Done Fighting’

Former Denver Broncos punter Marquette King has made headlines regarding his NFL future, giving the sense that he’s almost ready to call it a career.

King issued a series of tweets that called to question why he hasn’t received an opportunity since 2018 when he was with the Broncos.

He mentioned his accolades, which include being the fifth African American punter in NFL history since 1920, his Second-Team All-Pro selection with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2016 and his top-10 punting average ever.

I’m done fighting… – 5th African American punter in NFL history since 1920 – All pro – Top 10 all time punting average Cheers to that I’ll take it. pic.twitter.com/eY3Jc13znj — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) June 29, 2022

King added that black punters and kickers aren’t treated the same and aren’t given equal opportunities.

“I tried but it’s a lot of brothers still not getting fair opportunity as well in the League as punters n kickers. Some of the ones that got a shot I’n preseason would hit me but me but what could I say? I was cut with a successful resume,” King tweeted.

I tried but it’s a lot of brothers still not getting fair opportunity as well in the League as punters n kickers. Some of the ones that got a shot I’n preseason would hit me but me but what could I say? I was cut with a successful resume 😬🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/1Cj2gs0vWD — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) June 30, 2022

Yet, the 33-year-old hasn’t closed the door yet on his NFL career.

“I haven’t officially retired I’m just not fighting to get in a league that ignores the resume I’ve created that’s better that over half of the punters in the NFL,” King wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Not calling it a career just settling with the fact that I haven’t been able to get another fair opportunity. https://t.co/ccUma2s29l — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) June 29, 2022

King’s Tenure in Denver

After playing six seasons with the Raiders, King played four games for the Broncos in 2018 before suffering an injury and being cut. He then spent 2019 away from football before playing in the XFL in 2020. King was not on a roster in 2021.

King has been vocal about his time with the Broncos. In 2019, King tweeted that Denver’s special teams coaching staff, managed by then special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, had him change his punting technique, a request that took a toll “mentally.”

The Broncos didn’t bring back McMahon for the 2022 season, which sparked a reunion request from Marquette King.

“Now that mcmahon is gone I’m down to pick up where we left off,” King tweeted on January 21. “Tell them to Call my agent.”

That wasn’t the first time that King called out a former coach. According to Bill Williamson of Raiders Snake Pit, it was revealed the Raiders’ release of King was a “message” from then-head coach Jon Gruden. After the Broncos beat the Raiders on a last-second field goal in 2018, King released a video through social media which featured a Chucky doll, which was Gruden’s nickname.

He posted the video on Twitter after the win and labeled it “Dear BFF… #Part1” – so, I guess we can expect more. The video has since been deleted.

What’s Next for King?

King hasn’t received an NFL contract since his three-year deal with the Broncos in 2018. He has had numerous tryouts ever since his last season in the NFL. Yet, the Fort Valley State product hasn’t been given a roster spot.

On July 1, King appeared on I Am Athlete Tonight and said that he still loves the game of football.

“I don’t want to stop playing,” King said on the podcast “I love kicking the ball. I enjoy doing my job and setting the team up and everything. But for some weird reason, I’m not getting no sniffs, no anything. So I kinda feel like I’m being blackballed, blacklisted, whatever it is.

“And it’s kind of like, taxing mentally because you consistently work your ass off everyday and putting in work, and you just don’t know. You just don’t know.”

With training camp coming up for all 32 NFL teams, King sounds like he’s ready for the challenge.