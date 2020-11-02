Fantasy Football Week 9 Defense Rankings: Steelers Must-Start, Sit Dolphins?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we shift our focus to two of the three highest-scoring units from a week ago, the Steelers and the Dolphins.

Defense Outlook Week 9

After a rough showing the week prior, many fantasy owners chose to stream a D/ST instead of once again opting for the Steelers (DEF1) in what was perceived to be a grueling matchup with the Ravens. That decision proved to be the wrong one. Pittsburgh forced four turnovers of Lamar Jackson, scored a defensive TD, and logged four-plus sacks for the fifth time over their last six games.

If the Steelers can dismantle the league’s reigning MVP to such a degree, chances are they’re more than worthy of a play in Week 9 against the likes of either Ben DiNucci or Andy Dalton. Since Dak Prescott has gone down, opposing defenses average a whopping 17.3 ppg, with no unit scoring fewer than 15.0 points over the past three weeks. Over that span, they’ve surrendered 13 sacks.

The Dolphins (DEF18) were a running joke in this column a season ago. However, thanks to a few key roster moves, Miami’s D/ST has catapulted themselves amongst some of the fiercest in football. Over the past five games, the unit has scored 12-plus points four times. Yet, while we’d love to give them the benefit of the doubt heading into Week 9, we simply can’t, not against the high-powered offense of the Arizona Cardinals.

Only one D/ST all season long has exceeded 4.0 fantasy points against the Cardinals. Since Week 4, opposing defenses have totaled just 2.0 points.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

    1. Rankings
    2. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  1. D/ST BYE WEEKS: Bengals DEF (CIN), Browns DEF (CLE), Eagles DEF (PHI), Rams DEF (LAR)

  2. #

    		 Defense TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT

    @ DAL

    2

    		 New England Patriots NE

    @ NYJ

    3

    		 Houston Texans HOU

    @ JAC

    4

    		 Arizona Cardinals ARI

    vs. MIA

    5

    		 Baltimore Ravens BAL

    @ IND

    6

    		 New York Giants NYG

    @ WAS

    7

    		 Kansas City Chiefs KC

    vs. CAR

    8

    		 Indianapolis Colts IND

    vs. BAL

    9

    		 Washington Football Team WAS

    vs. NYG

    10

    		 Green Bay Packers GB

    @ SF

    11

    		 Tennessee Titans TEN

    vs. CHI

    12

    		 Las Vegas Raiders LV

    @ LAC

    13

    		 Seattle Seahawks SEA

    @ BUF

    14

    		 New York Jets NYJ

    vs. NE

    15

    		 Atlanta Falcons ATL

    vs. DEN

    16

    		 Minnesota Vikings MIN

    vs. DET

    17

    		 Los Angeles Chargers LAC

    vs. LV

    18

    		 Miami Dolphins MIA

    @ ARI

    19

    		 Detroit Lions DET

    @ MIN

    20

    		 Chicago Bears CHI

    @ TEN

    21

    		 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB

    vs. NO

    22

    		 San Francisco 49ers SF

    vs. GB

    23

    		 New Orleans Saints NO

    @ TB

    24

    		 Denver Broncos DEN

    @ ATL

    25

    		 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC

    vs. HOU

    26

    		 Dallas Cowboys DAL

    vs. PIT

    27

    		 Buffalo Bills BUF

    vs. SEA

    28

    		 Carolina Panthers CAR

    @ KC
