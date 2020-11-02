Fantasy Football Week 9 Defense Rankings: Steelers Must-Start, Sit Dolphins?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we shift our focus to two of the three highest-scoring units from a week ago, the Steelers and the Dolphins.

Defense Outlook Week 9

After a rough showing the week prior, many fantasy owners chose to stream a D/ST instead of once again opting for the Steelers (DEF1) in what was perceived to be a grueling matchup with the Ravens. That decision proved to be the wrong one. Pittsburgh forced four turnovers of Lamar Jackson, scored a defensive TD, and logged four-plus sacks for the fifth time over their last six games.

If the Steelers can dismantle the league’s reigning MVP to such a degree, chances are they’re more than worthy of a play in Week 9 against the likes of either Ben DiNucci or Andy Dalton. Since Dak Prescott has gone down, opposing defenses average a whopping 17.3 ppg, with no unit scoring fewer than 15.0 points over the past three weeks. Over that span, they’ve surrendered 13 sacks.

The Dolphins (DEF18) were a running joke in this column a season ago. However, thanks to a few key roster moves, Miami’s D/ST has catapulted themselves amongst some of the fiercest in football. Over the past five games, the unit has scored 12-plus points four times. Yet, while we’d love to give them the benefit of the doubt heading into Week 9, we simply can’t, not against the high-powered offense of the Arizona Cardinals.

Only one D/ST all season long has exceeded 4.0 fantasy points against the Cardinals. Since Week 4, opposing defenses have totaled just 2.0 points.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

