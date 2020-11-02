Fantasy Football Week 9 Defense Rankings: Steelers Must-Start, Sit Dolphins?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we shift our focus to two of the three highest-scoring units from a week ago, the Steelers and the Dolphins.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 9 Defense Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Defense Outlook Week 9
After a rough showing the week prior, many fantasy owners chose to stream a D/ST instead of once again opting for the Steelers (DEF1) in what was perceived to be a grueling matchup with the Ravens. That decision proved to be the wrong one. Pittsburgh forced four turnovers of Lamar Jackson, scored a defensive TD, and logged four-plus sacks for the fifth time over their last six games.
If the Steelers can dismantle the league’s reigning MVP to such a degree, chances are they’re more than worthy of a play in Week 9 against the likes of either Ben DiNucci or Andy Dalton. Since Dak Prescott has gone down, opposing defenses average a whopping 17.3 ppg, with no unit scoring fewer than 15.0 points over the past three weeks. Over that span, they’ve surrendered 13 sacks.
The Dolphins (DEF18) were a running joke in this column a season ago. However, thanks to a few key roster moves, Miami’s D/ST has catapulted themselves amongst some of the fiercest in football. Over the past five games, the unit has scored 12-plus points four times. Yet, while we’d love to give them the benefit of the doubt heading into Week 9, we simply can’t, not against the high-powered offense of the Arizona Cardinals.
Only one D/ST all season long has exceeded 4.0 fantasy points against the Cardinals. Since Week 4, opposing defenses have totaled just 2.0 points.
Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
-
– D/ST BYE WEEKS: Bengals DEF (CIN), Browns DEF (CLE), Eagles DEF (PHI), Rams DEF (LAR)
-
#
Defense TEAM
Opp.
1
Pittsburgh Steelers PIT
@ DAL
2
New England Patriots NE
@ NYJ
3
Houston Texans HOU
@ JAC
4
Arizona Cardinals ARI
vs. MIA
5
Baltimore Ravens BAL
@ IND
6
New York Giants NYG
@ WAS
7
Kansas City Chiefs KC
vs. CAR
8
Indianapolis Colts IND
vs. BAL
9
Washington Football Team WAS
vs. NYG
10
Green Bay Packers GB
@ SF
11
Tennessee Titans TEN
vs. CHI
12
Las Vegas Raiders LV
@ LAC
13
Seattle Seahawks SEA
@ BUF
14
New York Jets NYJ
vs. NE
15
Atlanta Falcons ATL
vs. DEN
16
Minnesota Vikings MIN
vs. DET
17
Los Angeles Chargers LAC
vs. LV
18
Miami Dolphins MIA
@ ARI
19
Detroit Lions DET
@ MIN
20
Chicago Bears CHI
@ TEN
21
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB
vs. NO
22
San Francisco 49ers SF
vs. GB
23
New Orleans Saints NO
@ TB
24
Denver Broncos DEN
@ ATL
25
Jacksonville Jaguars JAC
vs. HOU
26
Dallas Cowboys DAL
vs. PIT
27
Buffalo Bills BUF
vs. SEA
28
Carolina Panthers CAR
@ KC
-
-
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
-