Fantasy Football Week 9 TE Rankings: Eric Ebron Up, George Kittle Hurt

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we examine the fallout of George Kittle’s injury. Plus, a former Pro Bowler looks to be resurrecting his fantasy value in Pittsburgh.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 9

While initial X-rays did not reveal a fracture, George Kittle‘s (TE3) foot injury still puts his status for Thursday in question. If healthy, Kittle’s sky-high ceiling keeps him engrained as a must-start. Although, don’t be shocked if you’re left wanting more. Kittle has had two monster performances this season, a 40.10 point outing and a 23.9 point performance. However, toss those two showings aside and he averages just 8.53 points and totaled zero TDs on the year. Jimmy Garoppolo re-aggravated his ankle injury this past week, the same one that caused him to miss two games earlier in the year. In return, either Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard could be pressed into starting duty on a short week.

The Packers defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points to the position this season, allowing just one TD to an opposing TE all year. They’ve also held all TEs to 51 receiving yards or fewer in all but two games this year. If Kittle can’t go, Ross Dwelley (TE22) gets a bump, especially in an offense that has been devastated by injuries across their skill positions. Still, the situation makes Dwelley nothing less than a bye week/injury replacement flyer.

Eric Ebron (TE13) has now scored 11-plus points in back-to-back weeks and looks to be building a solid rapport with QB Ben Roethlisberger. While Ebron’s opponents, the Dallas Cowboys, are just middle of the pack when it comes to points surrendered to TEs, their secondary as a whole is extremely poor, allowing 18 passing TDs (3rd-most in NFL). Owned in just 45% of Yahoo leagues, Ebron is a must-add at a position extremely thin with top-end talent.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

