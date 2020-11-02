Fantasy Football Week 9 TE Rankings: Eric Ebron Up, George Kittle Hurt

Fantasy Football Week 9 TE Rankings: Eric Ebron Up, George Kittle Hurt

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we examine the fallout of George Kittle’s injury. Plus, a former Pro Bowler looks to be resurrecting his fantasy value in Pittsburgh.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 9

While initial X-rays did not reveal a fracture, George Kittle‘s (TE3) foot injury still puts his status for Thursday in question. If healthy, Kittle’s sky-high ceiling keeps him engrained as a must-start. Although, don’t be shocked if you’re left wanting more. Kittle has had two monster performances this season, a 40.10 point outing and a 23.9 point performance. However, toss those two showings aside and he averages just 8.53 points and totaled zero TDs on the year. Jimmy Garoppolo re-aggravated his ankle injury this past week, the same one that caused him to miss two games earlier in the year. In return, either Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard could be pressed into starting duty on a short week.

The Packers defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points to the position this season, allowing just one TD to an opposing TE all year. They’ve also held all TEs to 51 receiving yards or fewer in all but two games this year. If Kittle can’t go, Ross Dwelley (TE22) gets a bump, especially in an offense that has been devastated by injuries across their skill positions. Still, the situation makes Dwelley nothing less than a bye week/injury replacement flyer.

Eric Ebron (TE13) has now scored 11-plus points in back-to-back weeks and looks to be building a solid rapport with QB Ben Roethlisberger. While Ebron’s opponents, the Dallas Cowboys, are just middle of the pack when it comes to points surrendered to TEs, their secondary as a whole is extremely poor, allowing 18 passing TDs (3rd-most in NFL). Owned in just 45% of Yahoo leagues, Ebron is a must-add at a position extremely thin with top-end talent.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. NOTABLE TE BYE WEEKS: Drew Sample (CIN), Austin Hooper (CLE), Harrison Bryant (CLE), David Njoku (CLE), Dallas Goedert (PHI), Richard Rodgers (PHI), Gerald Everett (LAR), Tyler Higbee (LAR

  3. #

    		 Tight End TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Travis Kelce KC

    vs. CAR

    2

    		 Darren Waller LV

    @ LAC

    3

    		 George Kittle SF INJ

    vs. GB

    4

    		 Mark Andrews BAL

    @ IND

    5

    		 Noah Fant DEN

    @ ATL

    6

    		 T.J. Hockenson DET

    @ MIN

    7

    		 Rob Gronkowski TB

    vs. NO

    8

    		 Jared Cook NO

    @ TB

    9

    		 Hayden Hurst ATL

    vs. DEN

    10

    		 Evan Engram NYG

    @ WAS

    11

    		 Hunter Henry LAC

    vs. LV

    12

    		 Trey Burton IND

    vs. BAL

    13

    		 Eric Ebron PIT

    @ DAL

    14

    		 Robert Tonyan GB

    @ SF

    15

    		 Logan Thomas WAS

    vs. NYG

    16

    		 Dalton Schultz DAL

    vs. PIT

    17

    		 Jimmy Graham CHI

    @ TEN

    18

    		 Darren Fells HOU

    @ JAC

    19

    		 Jonnu Smith TEN

    vs. CHI

    20

    		 Jack Doyle IND

    vs. BAL

    21

    		 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN

    @ ATL

    22

    		 Ross Dwelley SF

    vs. GB

    23

    		 Mike Gesicki MIA

    @ ARI

    24

    		 Anthony Firkser TEN

    vs. CHI

    25

    		 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

    vs. DET

    26

    		 Dan Arnold ARI

    vs. MIA

    27

    		 Mo Ali-Cox IND

    vs. BAL

    28

    		 Kyle Rudolph MIN

    vs. DET

    29

    		 Cameron Brate TB

    vs. NO

    30

    		 Chris Herndon IV NYJ

    vs. NE

    31

    		 Greg Olsen SEA

    @ BUF

    32

    		 Jace Sternberger GB

    @ SF

    33

    		 Jordan Akins HOU INJ

    @ JAC

    34

    		 Tyler Eifert JAC INJ

    vs. HOU

    35

    		 Adam Shaheen MIA

    @ ARI

    36

    		 Ryan Izzo NE

    @ NYJ

    37

    		 Tyler Kroft BUF

    vs. SEA

    38

    		 Ian Thomas CAR

    @ KC

    39

    		 Will Dissly SEA

    @ BUF

    40

    		 Dawson Knox BUF COV

    vs. SEA

    41

    		 Jake Butt DEN

    @ ATL

    42

    		 James O’Shaughnessy JAC

    vs. HOU

    43

    		 Nick Vannett DEN

    @ ATL

    44

    		 Adam Trautman NO

    @ TB

    45

    		 Nick Boyle BAL

    @ IND

    46

    		 Vance McDonald PIT

    @ DAL

    47

    		 Durham Smythe MIA

    @ ARI

    48

    		 Jesse James DET

    @ MIN

    49

    		 Ryan Griffin NYJ

    vs. NE

    50

    		 Kaden Smith NYG

    @ WAS

    51

    		 Jacob Hollister SEA

    @ BUF

    52

    		 Tanner Hudson TB

    vs. NO

    53

    		 Blake Bell DAL

    vs. PIT

    54

    		 Darrell Daniels ARI

    vs. MIA

    55

    		 Cole Kmet CHI

    @ TEN

    56

    		 Trevon Wesco NYJ

    vs. NE

    57

    		 Jaeden Graham ATL

    vs. DEN

    58

    		 Chris Manhertz CAR

    @ KC

    59

    		 Nick Keizer KC

    vs. CAR

    60

    		 Demetrius Harris CHI

    @ TEN

    61

    		 Luke Stocker ATL

    vs. DEN

    62

    		 Devin Asiasi NE

    @ NYJ

    63

    		 MyCole Pruitt TEN

    vs. CHI

    64

    		 Lee Smith BUF

    vs. SEA

    65

    		 Tyler Conklin MIN

    vs. DET

    66

    		 Levine Toilolo NYG

    @ WAS

    67

    		 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

    vs. NYG
