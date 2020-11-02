Fantasy Football Week 9 TE Rankings: Eric Ebron Up, George Kittle Hurt

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we examine the fallout of George Kittle’s injury. Plus, a former Pro Bowler looks to be resurrecting his fantasy value in Pittsburgh.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 9
While initial X-rays did not reveal a fracture, George Kittle‘s (TE3) foot injury still puts his status for Thursday in question. If healthy, Kittle’s sky-high ceiling keeps him engrained as a must-start. Although, don’t be shocked if you’re left wanting more. Kittle has had two monster performances this season, a 40.10 point outing and a 23.9 point performance. However, toss those two showings aside and he averages just 8.53 points and totaled zero TDs on the year. Jimmy Garoppolo re-aggravated his ankle injury this past week, the same one that caused him to miss two games earlier in the year. In return, either Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard could be pressed into starting duty on a short week.
The Packers defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points to the position this season, allowing just one TD to an opposing TE all year. They’ve also held all TEs to 51 receiving yards or fewer in all but two games this year. If Kittle can’t go, Ross Dwelley (TE22) gets a bump, especially in an offense that has been devastated by injuries across their skill positions. Still, the situation makes Dwelley nothing less than a bye week/injury replacement flyer.
Eric Ebron (TE13) has now scored 11-plus points in back-to-back weeks and looks to be building a solid rapport with QB Ben Roethlisberger. While Ebron’s opponents, the Dallas Cowboys, are just middle of the pack when it comes to points surrendered to TEs, their secondary as a whole is extremely poor, allowing 18 passing TDs (3rd-most in NFL). Owned in just 45% of Yahoo leagues, Ebron is a must-add at a position extremely thin with top-end talent.
Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– NOTABLE TE BYE WEEKS: Drew Sample (CIN), Austin Hooper (CLE), Harrison Bryant (CLE), David Njoku (CLE), Dallas Goedert (PHI), Richard Rodgers (PHI), Gerald Everett (LAR), Tyler Higbee (LAR
#
Tight End TEAM
Opp.
1
Travis Kelce KC
vs. CAR
2
Darren Waller LV
@ LAC
3
George Kittle SF INJ
vs. GB
4
Mark Andrews BAL
@ IND
5
Noah Fant DEN
@ ATL
6
T.J. Hockenson DET
@ MIN
7
Rob Gronkowski TB
vs. NO
8
Jared Cook NO
@ TB
9
Hayden Hurst ATL
vs. DEN
10
Evan Engram NYG
@ WAS
11
Hunter Henry LAC
vs. LV
12
Trey Burton IND
vs. BAL
13
Eric Ebron PIT
@ DAL
14
Robert Tonyan GB
@ SF
15
Logan Thomas WAS
vs. NYG
16
Dalton Schultz DAL
vs. PIT
17
Jimmy Graham CHI
@ TEN
18
Darren Fells HOU
@ JAC
19
Jonnu Smith TEN
vs. CHI
20
Jack Doyle IND
vs. BAL
21
Albert Okwuegbunam DEN
@ ATL
22
Ross Dwelley SF
vs. GB
23
Mike Gesicki MIA
@ ARI
24
Anthony Firkser TEN
vs. CHI
25
Irv Smith Jr. MIN
vs. DET
26
Dan Arnold ARI
vs. MIA
27
Mo Ali-Cox IND
vs. BAL
28
Kyle Rudolph MIN
vs. DET
29
Cameron Brate TB
vs. NO
30
Chris Herndon IV NYJ
vs. NE
31
Greg Olsen SEA
@ BUF
32
Jace Sternberger GB
@ SF
33
Jordan Akins HOU INJ
@ JAC
34
Tyler Eifert JAC INJ
vs. HOU
35
Adam Shaheen MIA
@ ARI
36
Ryan Izzo NE
@ NYJ
37
Tyler Kroft BUF
vs. SEA
38
Ian Thomas CAR
@ KC
39
Will Dissly SEA
@ BUF
40
Dawson Knox BUF COV
vs. SEA
41
Jake Butt DEN
@ ATL
42
James O’Shaughnessy JAC
vs. HOU
43
Nick Vannett DEN
@ ATL
44
Adam Trautman NO
@ TB
45
Nick Boyle BAL
@ IND
46
Vance McDonald PIT
@ DAL
47
Durham Smythe MIA
@ ARI
48
Jesse James DET
@ MIN
49
Ryan Griffin NYJ
vs. NE
50
Kaden Smith NYG
@ WAS
51
Jacob Hollister SEA
@ BUF
52
Tanner Hudson TB
vs. NO
53
Blake Bell DAL
vs. PIT
54
Darrell Daniels ARI
vs. MIA
55
Cole Kmet CHI
@ TEN
56
Trevon Wesco NYJ
vs. NE
57
Jaeden Graham ATL
vs. DEN
58
Chris Manhertz CAR
@ KC
59
Nick Keizer KC
vs. CAR
60
Demetrius Harris CHI
@ TEN
61
Luke Stocker ATL
vs. DEN
62
Devin Asiasi NE
@ NYJ
63
MyCole Pruitt TEN
vs. CHI
64
Lee Smith BUF
vs. SEA
65
Tyler Conklin MIN
vs. DET
66
Levine Toilolo NYG
@ WAS
67
Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
vs. NYG
