Fantasy Football Week 9 WR Rankings: How to Handle Antonio Brown?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. While the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Terry McLaurin and a slew of Houston Texans pass catchers returning from a bye is certainly a welcomed sight for fantasy owners, they’re far from the most talked-about wideouts making their return this week.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 9
Antonio Brown (WR32) has played in just one game since the 2018 season, yet he’s owned in 82% of Yahoo leagues. Safe to say fantasy owners are hoping for the old A.B. to take the field on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Brown’s value is obviously difficult to judge, but I think a good measuring stick would be that of how the wideout was used in his lone game with the New England Patriots in 2019. Don’t expect Brown to run with the starters regularly, but do expect the Bucs to feature Brown when he is on the field. In Week 2 of 2019, Brown played just 34% of the Patriots’ offensive snaps, yet was still targeted a whopping eight times.
While that number may be a bit of a hefty projection, the fact that the Saints have allowed seven-plus targets to three opposing WRs over the past two weeks certainly adds intrigue. That, and the fact that Chris Godwin (WR5) is believed to have a 50-50 chance to play on Sunday. Brown clearly has a rapport with Brady (once again living with the QB to help hammer down the playbook) and would likely see a slight bump were Godwin to sit out. Still, he remains a volatile WR3/Flex play based on the unknown.
Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– NOTABLE WR BYE WEEKS: Tyler Boyd (CIN), AJ Green (CIN), Tee Higgins (CIN), Jarvis Landry (CLE), Rashard Higgins (CLE), Travis Fulgham (PHI), Jalen Reagor (PHI), Greg Ward (PHI), Robert Woods (LAR), Cooper Kupp (LAR), Josh Reynolds (LAR)
#
Wide Receivers TEAM
Opp.
1
Davante Adams GB
@ SF
2
Michael Thomas NO INJ
@ TB
3
DeAndre Hopkins ARI
vs. MIA
4
Stefon Diggs BUF
vs. SEA
5
Chris Godwin TB INJ
vs. NO
6
Allen Robinson II CHI
@ TEN
7
Calvin Ridley ATL INJ
vs. DEN
8
DK Metcalf SEA
@ BUF
9
Julio Jones ATL
vs. DEN
10
Tyreek Hill KC
vs. CAR
11
Kenny Golladay DET INJ
@ MIN
12
A.J. Brown TEN
vs. CHI
13
Mike Evans TB
vs. NO
14
Terry McLaurin WAS
vs. NYG
15
Keenan Allen LAC
vs. LV
16
Adam Thielen MIN
vs. DET
17
Tyler Lockett SEA
@ BUF
18
Brandin Cooks HOU
@ JAC
19
JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
@ DAL
20
Robby Anderson CAR
@ KC
21
Will Fuller V HOU
@ JAC
22
Amari Cooper DAL
vs. PIT
23
Sterling Shepard NYG
@ WAS
24
Christian Kirk ARI
vs. MIA
25
Marquise Brown BAL
@ IND
26
Diontae Johnson PIT INJ
@ DAL
27
D.J. Moore CAR
@ KC
28
Jamison Crowder NYJ INJ
vs. NE
29
Corey Davis TEN
vs. CHI
30
Chase Claypool PIT
@ DAL
31
Mike Williams LAC
vs. LV
32
Antonio Brown TB
vs. NO
33
Tim Patrick DEN INJ
@ ATL
34
Curtis Samuel CAR
@ KC
35
Brandon Aiyuk SF
vs. GB
36
Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
vs. HOU
37
Jakobi Meyers NE
@ NYJ
38
Justin Jefferson MIN
vs. DET
39
Russell Gage ATL
vs. DEN
40
Marvin Jones Jr. DET
@ MIN
41
Deebo Samuel SF INJ
vs. GB
42
Cole Beasley BUF
vs. SEA
43
Jerry Jeudy DEN
@ ATL
44
DeVante Parker MIA
@ ARI
45
Michael Gallup DAL
vs. PIT
46
John Brown BUF INJ
vs. SEA
47
Randall Cobb HOU
@ JAC
48
D.J. Chark Jr. JAC
vs. HOU
49
Darius Slayton NYG
@ WAS
50
Anthony Miller CHI
@ TEN
51
Hunter Renfrow LV
@ LAC
52
CeeDee Lamb DAL
vs. PIT
53
Kendrick Bourne SF
vs. GB
54
David Moore SEA
@ BUF
55
Allen Lazard GB IR-R
@ SF
56
Tre’Quan Smith NO
@ TB
57
DaeSean Hamilton DEN
@ ATL
58
Keelan Cole JAC
vs. HOU
59
T.Y. Hilton IND INJ
vs. BAL
60
Marvin Hall DET
@ MIN
61
Marquez Callaway NO INJ
@ TB
62
Danny Amendola DET
@ MIN
63
Zach Pascal IND
vs. BAL
64
Scotty Miller TB
vs. NO
65
Emmanuel Sanders NO COV
@ TB
66
Marcus Johnson IND
vs. BAL
67
Damiere Byrd NE
@ NYJ
68
Braxton Berrios NYJ
vs. NE
69
Nelson Agholor LV
@ LAC
70
Mecole Hardman KC
vs. CAR
71
Henry Ruggs III LV
@ LAC
72
Sammy Watkins KC INJ
vs. CAR
73
Adam Humphries TEN
vs. CHI
74
Golden Tate NYG
@ WAS
75
M. Valdes-Scantling GB
@ SF
76
Kenny Stills HOU
@ JAC
77
Preston Williams MIA
@ ARI
78
Jeff Smith NYJ
vs. NE
79
Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
@ TEN
80
Michael Pittman Jr. IND
vs. BAL
81
Deonte Harris NO
@ TB
82
Trent Taylor SF
vs. GB
83
Darnell Mooney CHI
@ TEN
84
Tyler Johnson TB
vs. NO
85
Demarcus Robinson KC
vs. CAR
86
N’Keal Harry NE INJ
@ NYJ
87
Bryan Edwards LV INJ
@ LAC
88
KJ Hamler DEN
@ ATL
89
Miles Boykin BAL
@ IND
90
Willie Snead IV BAL
@ IND
91
Denzel Mims NYJ
vs. NE
92
Byron Pringle KC
vs. CAR
93
Chris Conley JAC
vs. HOU
94
Andy Isabella ARI
vs. MIA
95
James Washington PIT
@ DAL
96
Jalen Guyton LAC
vs. LV
97
Larry Fitzgerald ARI
vs. MIA
98
Cedrick Wilson DAL
vs. PIT
99
Devin Duvernay BAL
@ IND
100
Breshad Perriman NYJ INJ
vs. NE
101
Collin Johnson JAC
vs. HOU
102
Dontrelle Inman WAS
vs. NYG
103
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
vs. DEN
104
Isaiah Wright WAS
vs. NYG
105
Isaiah Ford MIA
@ ARI
106
Isaiah McKenzie BUF
vs. SEA
107
Kalif Raymond TEN
vs. CHI
108
Ray-Ray McCloud PIT
@ DAL
109
Gabriel Davis BUF
vs. SEA
110
Jakeem Grant MIA
@ ARI
111
Olabisi Johnson MIN
vs. DET
