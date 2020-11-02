Fantasy Football Week 9 WR Rankings: How to Handle Antonio Brown?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. While the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Terry McLaurin and a slew of Houston Texans pass catchers returning from a bye is certainly a welcomed sight for fantasy owners, they’re far from the most talked-about wideouts making their return this week.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 9

Antonio Brown (WR32) has played in just one game since the 2018 season, yet he’s owned in 82% of Yahoo leagues. Safe to say fantasy owners are hoping for the old A.B. to take the field on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Brown’s value is obviously difficult to judge, but I think a good measuring stick would be that of how the wideout was used in his lone game with the New England Patriots in 2019. Don’t expect Brown to run with the starters regularly, but do expect the Bucs to feature Brown when he is on the field. In Week 2 of 2019, Brown played just 34% of the Patriots’ offensive snaps, yet was still targeted a whopping eight times.

While that number may be a bit of a hefty projection, the fact that the Saints have allowed seven-plus targets to three opposing WRs over the past two weeks certainly adds intrigue. That, and the fact that Chris Godwin (WR5) is believed to have a 50-50 chance to play on Sunday. Brown clearly has a rapport with Brady (once again living with the QB to help hammer down the playbook) and would likely see a slight bump were Godwin to sit out. Still, he remains a volatile WR3/Flex play based on the unknown.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

