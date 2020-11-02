Fantasy Football Week 9 WR Rankings: How to Handle Antonio Brown?

Fantasy Football Week 9 WR Rankings: How to Handle Antonio Brown?

  • Updated
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 9

Getty Wide Receiver Antonio Brown.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. While the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Terry McLaurin and a slew of Houston Texans pass catchers returning from a bye is certainly a welcomed sight for fantasy owners, they’re far from the most talked-about wideouts making their return this week.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 9

Antonio Brown (WR32) has played in just one game since the 2018 season, yet he’s owned in 82% of Yahoo leagues. Safe to say fantasy owners are hoping for the old A.B. to take the field on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Brown’s value is obviously difficult to judge, but I think a good measuring stick would be that of how the wideout was used in his lone game with the New England Patriots in 2019. Don’t expect Brown to run with the starters regularly, but do expect the Bucs to feature Brown when he is on the field. In Week 2 of 2019, Brown played just 34% of the Patriots’ offensive snaps, yet was still targeted a whopping eight times.

While that number may be a bit of a hefty projection, the fact that the Saints have allowed seven-plus targets to three opposing WRs over the past two weeks certainly adds intrigue. That, and the fact that Chris Godwin (WR5) is believed to have a 50-50 chance to play on Sunday. Brown clearly has a rapport with Brady (once again living with the QB to help hammer down the playbook) and would likely see a slight bump were Godwin to sit out. Still, he remains a volatile WR3/Flex play based on the unknown.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

    [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
      • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
    2. NOTABLE WR BYE WEEKS: Tyler Boyd (CIN), AJ Green (CIN), Tee Higgins (CIN), Jarvis Landry (CLE), Rashard Higgins (CLE), Travis Fulgham (PHI), Jalen Reagor (PHI), Greg Ward (PHI), Robert Woods (LAR), Cooper Kupp (LAR), Josh Reynolds (LAR)

    3. #

      		 Wide Receivers TEAM

      Opp.

      1

      		 Davante Adams GB

      @ SF

      2

      		 Michael Thomas NO INJ

      @ TB

      3

      		 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

      vs. MIA

      4

      		 Stefon Diggs BUF

      vs. SEA

      5

      		 Chris Godwin TB INJ

      vs. NO

      6

      		 Allen Robinson II CHI

      @ TEN

      7

      		 Calvin Ridley ATL INJ

      vs. DEN

      8

      		 DK Metcalf SEA

      @ BUF

      9

      		 Julio Jones ATL

      vs. DEN

      10

      		 Tyreek Hill KC

      vs. CAR

      11

      		 Kenny Golladay DET INJ

      @ MIN

      12

      		 A.J. Brown TEN

      vs. CHI

      13

      		 Mike Evans TB

      vs. NO

      14

      		 Terry McLaurin WAS

      vs. NYG

      15

      		 Keenan Allen LAC

      vs. LV

      16

      		 Adam Thielen MIN

      vs. DET

      17

      		 Tyler Lockett SEA

      @ BUF

      18

      		 Brandin Cooks HOU

      @ JAC

      19

      		 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

      @ DAL

      20

      		 Robby Anderson CAR

      @ KC

      21

      		 Will Fuller V HOU

      @ JAC

      22

      		 Amari Cooper DAL

      vs. PIT

      23

      		 Sterling Shepard NYG

      @ WAS

      24

      		 Christian Kirk ARI

      vs. MIA

      25

      		 Marquise Brown BAL

      @ IND

      26

      		 Diontae Johnson PIT INJ

      @ DAL

      27

      		 D.J. Moore CAR

      @ KC

      28

      		 Jamison Crowder NYJ INJ

      vs. NE

      29

      		 Corey Davis TEN

      vs. CHI

      30

      		 Chase Claypool PIT

      @ DAL

      31

      		 Mike Williams LAC

      vs. LV

      32

      		 Antonio Brown TB

      vs. NO

      33

      		 Tim Patrick DEN INJ

      @ ATL

      34

      		 Curtis Samuel CAR

      @ KC

      35

      		 Brandon Aiyuk SF

      vs. GB

      36

      		 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC

      vs. HOU

      37

      		 Jakobi Meyers NE

      @ NYJ

      38

      		 Justin Jefferson MIN

      vs. DET

      39

      		 Russell Gage ATL

      vs. DEN

      40

      		 Marvin Jones Jr. DET

      @ MIN

      41

      		 Deebo Samuel SF INJ

      vs. GB

      42

      		 Cole Beasley BUF

      vs. SEA

      43

      		 Jerry Jeudy DEN

      @ ATL

      44

      		 DeVante Parker MIA

      @ ARI

      45

      		 Michael Gallup DAL

      vs. PIT

      46

      		 John Brown BUF INJ

      vs. SEA

      47

      		 Randall Cobb HOU

      @ JAC

      48

      		 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC

      vs. HOU

      49

      		 Darius Slayton NYG 

      @ WAS

      50

      		 Anthony Miller CHI

      @ TEN

      51

      		 Hunter Renfrow LV

      @ LAC

      52

      		 CeeDee Lamb DAL

      vs. PIT

      53

      		 Kendrick Bourne SF

      vs. GB

      54

      		 David Moore SEA

      @ BUF

      55

      		 Allen Lazard GB IR-R

      @ SF

      56

      		 Tre’Quan Smith NO

      @ TB

      57

      		 DaeSean Hamilton DEN

      @ ATL

      58

      		 Keelan Cole JAC

      vs. HOU

      59

      		 T.Y. Hilton IND INJ

      vs. BAL

      60

      		 Marvin Hall DET

      @ MIN

      61

      		 Marquez Callaway NO INJ

      @ TB

      62

      		 Danny Amendola DET

      @ MIN

      63

      		 Zach Pascal IND

      vs. BAL

      64

      		 Scotty Miller TB

      vs. NO

      65

      		 Emmanuel Sanders NO COV

      @ TB

      66

      		 Marcus Johnson IND

      vs. BAL

      67

      		 Damiere Byrd NE

      @ NYJ

      68

      		 Braxton Berrios NYJ

      vs. NE

      69

      		 Nelson Agholor LV

      @ LAC

      70

      		 Mecole Hardman KC

      vs. CAR

      71

      		 Henry Ruggs III LV

      @ LAC

      72

      		 Sammy Watkins KC INJ

      vs. CAR

      73

      		 Adam Humphries TEN

      vs. CHI

      74

      		 Golden Tate NYG

      @ WAS

      75

      		 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

      @ SF

      76

      		 Kenny Stills HOU

      @ JAC

      77

      		 Preston Williams MIA

      @ ARI

      78

      		 Jeff Smith NYJ

      vs. NE

      79

      		 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

      @ TEN

      80

      		 Michael Pittman Jr. IND

      vs. BAL

      81

      		 Deonte Harris NO

      @ TB

      82

      		 Trent Taylor SF

      vs. GB

      83

      		 Darnell Mooney CHI

      @ TEN

      84

      		 Tyler Johnson TB

      vs. NO

      85

      		 Demarcus Robinson KC

      vs. CAR

      86

      		 N’Keal Harry NE INJ

      @ NYJ

      87

      		 Bryan Edwards LV INJ

      @ LAC

      88

      		 KJ Hamler DEN

      @ ATL

      89

      		 Miles Boykin BAL

      @ IND

      90

      		 Willie Snead IV BAL

      @ IND

      91

      		 Denzel Mims NYJ

      vs. NE

      92

      		 Byron Pringle KC

      vs. CAR

      93

      		 Chris Conley JAC

      vs. HOU

      94

      		 Andy Isabella ARI

      vs. MIA

      95

      		 James Washington PIT

      @ DAL

      96

      		 Jalen Guyton LAC

      vs. LV

      97

      		 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

      vs. MIA

      98

      		 Cedrick Wilson DAL

      vs. PIT

      99

      		 Devin Duvernay BAL

      @ IND

      100

      		 Breshad Perriman NYJ INJ

      vs. NE

      101

      		 Collin Johnson JAC

      vs. HOU

      102

      		 Dontrelle Inman WAS

      vs. NYG

      103

      		 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL

      vs. DEN

      104

      		 Isaiah Wright WAS

      vs. NYG

      105

      		 Isaiah Ford MIA

      @ ARI

      106

      		 Isaiah McKenzie BUF

      vs. SEA

      107

      		 Kalif Raymond TEN

      vs. CHI

      108

      		 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT

      @ DAL

      109

      		 Gabriel Davis BUF

      vs. SEA

      110

      		 Jakeem Grant MIA

      @ ARI

      111

      		 Olabisi Johnson MIN

      vs. DET
    4. For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

