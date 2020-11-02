Fantasy Football Week 9 Kicker Rankings: Is Greg Zuerlein Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week our lineups are stripped of Randy Bullock, the position’s highest total point-getter on the season. Could Greg Zuerlein be a viable fill-in option for Bullock owners? Plus, is the Money Badger a weekly play with the backing of the Chargers’ sudden high-octane offense? Let’s take a look.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 9 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Kicker Outlook Week 9

As you can tell by his ranking, we are not sold on Greg Zuerlein‘s (K23) reemergence as a viable fantasy option. A former must-start during his Rams days, Zuerlein racked up 13 points on Sunday night football, hitting on three kicks from 40-plus yards out. However, operating in a Cowboys offense so malnourished with talent at the quarterback position, it’s impossible to trust that the unit will give Zuerlein consistent opportunities to produce. Excluding his Week 8 performance, Zuerlein has scored double-digits just twice this year. He’s also been held to 5.0 points or fewer on four occasions. To make matters worse, the Cowboys take on a Steelers team that has not allowed a single kicker all season to eclipse 8.0 points, while holding four of their opponents to 4.0 points or fewer.

Over the past two weeks, Michael Badgley (K3) has averaged 12.0 ppg, third-most amongst kickers league-wide. The Chargers placekicker has now gone two consecutive games hitting on at least two kicks from 30-plus yards out, totaling five such kicks over that span. The Raiders are far from the most welcoming matchup at the position, allowing just three performances of 9.0-plus points to opposing kickers this season. With that said, they’ve allowed seven kicks between the range of 30-39 yards (3rd-most in NFL). Whereas the combination of Ben DiNucci and Andy Dalton at QB for the Cowboys hurt Greg Zuerlein’s stock, the stellar play of Justin Herbert for the Bolts will continue to put Badgley in plus situations to succeed.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

