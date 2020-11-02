Fantasy Football Week 9 Kicker Rankings: Is Greg Zuerlein Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week our lineups are stripped of Randy Bullock, the position’s highest total point-getter on the season. Could Greg Zuerlein be a viable fill-in option for Bullock owners? Plus, is the Money Badger a weekly play with the backing of the Chargers’ sudden high-octane offense? Let’s take a look.

Kicker Outlook Week 9

As you can tell by his ranking, we are not sold on Greg Zuerlein‘s (K23) reemergence as a viable fantasy option. A former must-start during his Rams days, Zuerlein racked up 13 points on Sunday night football, hitting on three kicks from 40-plus yards out. However, operating in a Cowboys offense so malnourished with talent at the quarterback position, it’s impossible to trust that the unit will give Zuerlein consistent opportunities to produce. Excluding his Week 8 performance, Zuerlein has scored double-digits just twice this year. He’s also been held to 5.0 points or fewer on four occasions. To make matters worse, the Cowboys take on a Steelers team that has not allowed a single kicker all season to eclipse 8.0 points, while holding four of their opponents to 4.0 points or fewer.

Over the past two weeks, Michael Badgley (K3) has averaged 12.0 ppg, third-most amongst kickers league-wide. The Chargers placekicker has now gone two consecutive games hitting on at least two kicks from 30-plus yards out, totaling five such kicks over that span. The Raiders are far from the most welcoming matchup at the position, allowing just three performances of 9.0-plus points to opposing kickers this season. With that said, they’ve allowed seven kicks between the range of 30-39 yards (3rd-most in NFL). Whereas the combination of Ben DiNucci and Andy Dalton at QB for the Cowboys hurt Greg Zuerlein’s stock, the stellar play of Justin Herbert for the Bolts will continue to put Badgley in plus situations to succeed.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  1. NOTABLE K BYE WEEKS: Randy Bullock (CIN), Cody Parkey (CLE), Jake Elliott (PHI), Sam Sloman (LAR)

  2. #

    		 Kicker TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Younghoe Koo ATL

    vs. DEN

    2

    		 Wil Lutz NO

    @ TB

    3

    		 Michael Badgley LAC

    vs. LV

    4

    		 Harrison Butker KC

    vs. CAR

    5

    		 Justin Tucker BAL

    @ IND

    6

    		 Daniel Carlson LV

    @ LAC

    7

    		 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

    @ JAC

    8

    		 Matt Prater DET

    @ MIN

    9

    		 Zane Gonzalez ARI

    vs. MIA

    10

    		 Nick Folk NE

    @ NYJ

    11

    		 Brandon McManus DEN

    @ ATL

    12

    		 Ryan Succop TB

    vs. NO

    13

    		 Josh Lambo JAC

    vs. HOU

    14

    		 Graham Gano NYG

    @ WAS

    15

    		 Dustin Hopkins WAS

    vs. NYG

    16

    		 Mason Crosby GB

    @ SF

    17

    		 Tyler Bass BUF

    vs. SEA

    18

    		 Chris Boswell PIT

    @ DAL

    19

    		 Stephen Gostkowski TEN

    vs. CHI

    20

    		 Jason Sanders MIA

    @ ARI

    21

    		 Sergio Castillo NYJ

    vs. NE

    22

    		 Jason Myers SEA

    @ BUF

    23

    		 Greg Zuerlein DAL

    vs. PIT

    24

    		 Cairo Santos CHI

    @ TEN

    25

    		 Joey Slye CAR

    @ KC

    26

    		 Rodrigo Blankenship IND

    vs. BAL

    27

    		 Robbie Gould SF

    vs. GB

    28

    		 Dan Bailey MIN

    vs. DET

    29

    		 Sam Ficken NYJ INJ

    vs. NE
