Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends: Week 9

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends edition for Week 9 of the NFL season. This edition features a former Pro Bowler who’s seen his stock receive a sizeable bump over the past two weeks. Plus, should you sit a player who ranks within the top-10 in the NFL in receiving touchdowns?

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

Start-Sit [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Noah Fant at ATL

Since returning from injury in Week 7, Fant has collected 16 targets, giving him at least seven targets in three of his last four games. The Falcons allow the seventh-most targets to TEs this year. Their 18.93 ppg average surrendered to the position is the most in the NFL.

Rob Gronkowski vs. NO

Gronk gave fantasy owners a bit of a scare in Week 8 prior to finding the end zone. While his target share did drop a bit, you can’t toss aside a player who has now scored a TD in three consecutive games, especially not at a position so depleted of top-end talent. The Saints allow the second-most red zone touches to tight ends this year.

Evan Engram at WAS

Engram continues to be frustrating when comparing his production to his perceived skill level. However, if you look at it simply at face value, he remains more than serviceable, averaging 10.48 ppg over four of his last five games. To put that in perspective, only nine TE’s average more than 10.48 ppg on the season (min. 4 games). Washington isn’t a dream matchup, but they have allowed the (tied) seventh-most TDs to the position this year.

Eric Ebron at DAL

Ebron has now scored at least 11.0 points and logged 48 receiving yards in back-to-back weeks. Fresh off his second TD of the year, the Steelers TE gets a Cowboys secondary that has allowed 18 passing TDs in 2020 (3rd-most in NFL).

Sleeper: Darren Fells at JAC

Fells is far from the most reliable play at the position, evident by his zero targets in Week 7. With that said, he has scored a TD in three of his last six games. This week he gets a Jaguars defense who has allowed eight TDs (2nd-most in NFL) to the position this year, including one to Fells back in Week 5.

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Ross Dwelley vs. GB

Dalton Schultz vs. PIT

Schultz put forth a decent showing a week ago, but had averaged just 4.43 points and 21 receiving yards over his three prior games. The Cowboys quarterback situation knocks all Dallas pass-catchers’ fantasy value, especially a secondary option in Schultz. The Steelers allow the fifth-fewest points to the position this season.

Buyers Beware: Robert Tonyan at SF

Tonyan has now failed to find the endzone in three consecutive games. He did log 79 receiving yards a week ago, but will take on a 49ers defense that has allowed only two opposing tight ends to top 35 yards this season.