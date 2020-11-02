Fantasy Football Week 9 QB Rankings: Drew Lock Rises, Sit Lamar Jackson?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners welcome back the likes of Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson from byes. Tua Tagovailoa looks to build off his first career victory as a starter, Drew Lock presents intriguing upside and Lamar Jackson hopes to tap into his previous league MVP form.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 9

Yes, Lamar Jackson (QB9) turned the football over four times in Week 8, but that’s not overly concerning, as he had accounted for just three turnovers heading into the matchup. What is concerning is the fact that the reigning league MVP has eclipsed 208 passing yards just once this season and found the endzone only twice on the ground. The explosive plays have simply not been there for Jackson this season with regularity and may once again be difficult to come by in Week 9 against Indianapolis. The Colts defense allows the third-fewest yards per play in football in 2020. However, there is reason to be optimistic, after being dominant over the first few weeks of the year, the Colts have allowed 313-plus passing yards in back-to-back games, as well as three TDs and 23.44 points (QB3) to Matthew Stafford this past Sunday. While he may not be the elite play he was a season ago, Justin Herbert (QB2) is likely the only QB ranked ahead of the Ravens signal-caller this week who fantasy owners may just so happen to roster alongside Jackson.

Between injuries and scheduling, Drew Lock (QB16) never had a chance to live up to the offseason hype. However, he may very well be able to string along consecutive plus-outings with a dream matchup on deck. Fresh off a three-TD performance, Lock is set to take on a Falcons defense that has allowed three-plus TDs to opposing QBs on five separate occasions this season.

We didn’t expect Tua Tagovailoa (QB20) to blow us out of the water in his starting debut, and his 93-yard passing performance did little to change that. No disrespect to Tua, who we are extremely high on long-term, but the matchup was just not there this past week. He has yet another worrisome matchup in Week 9, as Arizona has held four of their last six opposing QBs to an average of 14.26 points. With that said, he may be a worthy stash with three consecutive top-10 matchups (LAC, DEN, NYJ) on the docket starting in Week 11.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks ]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough – NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS : Joe Burrow (CIN), Baker Mayfield (CLE), Carson Wentz (PHI), Jared Goff (LAR) # Quarterback TEAM Opp. 1 Deshaun Watson HOU @ JAC 2 Justin Herbert LAC vs. LV 3 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs. CAR 4 Russell Wilson SEA @ BUF 5 Tom Brady TB vs. NO 6 Josh Allen BUF vs. SEA 7 Kyler Murray ARI vs. MIA 8 Aaron Rodgers GB @ SF 9 Lamar Jackson BAL @ IND 10 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. CHI 11 Matt Ryan ATL vs. DEN 12 Drew Brees NO @ TB 13 Cam Newton NE @ NYJ 14 Gardner Minshew II JAC INJ vs. HOU 15 Matthew Stafford DET @ MIN 16 Drew Lock DEN @ ATL 17 Daniel Jones NYG @ WAS 18 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ DAL 19 Derek Carr LV @ LAC 20 Tua Tagovailoa MIA @ ARI 21 Teddy Bridgewater CAR @ KC 22 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. DET 23 Kyle Allen WAS vs. NYG 24 Nick Foles CHI @ TEN 25 Mike Glennon JAC vs. HOU 26 Philip Rivers IND vs. BAL 27 Jimmy Garoppolo SF INJ vs. GB 28 Andy Dalton DAL INJ vs. PIT 29 Sam Darnold NYJ vs. NE 30 Jarrett Stidham NE @ NYJ 31 Taysom Hill NO @ TB 32 Nick Mullens SF vs. GB 33 Ben DiNucci DAL vs. PIT 34 Jake Lutton JAC vs. HOU 35 Alex Smith WAS vs. NYG 36 C.J. Beathard SF vs. GB 37 Mitchell Trubisky CHI @ TEN 38 Brett Rypien DEN @ ATL 39 Jacoby Brissett IND vs. BAL 40 Robert Griffin III BAL @ IND 41 Joe Flacco NYJ vs. NE 42 Tyrod Taylor LAC vs. LV 43 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA @ ARI

