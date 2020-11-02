Fantasy Football Week 9 QB Rankings: Drew Lock Rises, Sit Lamar Jackson?

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Week 9

Getty Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners welcome back the likes of Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson from byes. Tua Tagovailoa looks to build off his first career victory as a starter, Drew Lock presents intriguing upside and Lamar Jackson hopes to tap into his previous league MVP form.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 9

Yes, Lamar Jackson (QB9) turned the football over four times in Week 8, but that’s not overly concerning, as he had accounted for just three turnovers heading into the matchup. What is concerning is the fact that the reigning league MVP has eclipsed 208 passing yards just once this season and found the endzone only twice on the ground. The explosive plays have simply not been there for Jackson this season with regularity and may once again be difficult to come by in Week 9 against Indianapolis. The Colts defense allows the third-fewest yards per play in football in 2020. However, there is reason to be optimistic, after being dominant over the first few weeks of the year, the Colts have allowed 313-plus passing yards in back-to-back games, as well as three TDs and 23.44 points (QB3) to Matthew Stafford this past Sunday. While he may not be the elite play he was a season ago, Justin Herbert (QB2) is likely the only QB ranked ahead of the Ravens signal-caller this week who fantasy owners may just so happen to roster alongside Jackson.

Between injuries and scheduling, Drew Lock (QB16) never had a chance to live up to the offseason hype. However, he may very well be able to string along consecutive plus-outings with a dream matchup on deck. Fresh off a three-TD performance, Lock is set to take on a Falcons defense that has allowed three-plus TDs to opposing QBs on five separate occasions this season.

We didn’t expect Tua Tagovailoa (QB20) to blow us out of the water in his starting debut, and his 93-yard passing performance did little to change that. No disrespect to Tua, who we are extremely high on long-term, but the matchup was just not there this past week. He has yet another worrisome matchup in Week 9, as Arizona has held four of their last six opposing QBs to an average of 14.26 points.  With that said, he may be a worthy stash with three consecutive top-10 matchups (LAC, DEN, NYJ) on the docket starting in Week 11.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS: Joe Burrow (CIN), Baker Mayfield (CLE), Carson Wentz (PHI), Jared Goff (LAR)

  3. #

    		 Quarterback TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Deshaun Watson HOU

    @ JAC

    2

    		 Justin Herbert LAC

    vs. LV

    3

    		 Patrick Mahomes II KC

    vs. CAR

    4

    		 Russell Wilson SEA

    @ BUF

    5

    		 Tom Brady TB

    vs. NO

    6

    		 Josh Allen BUF

    vs. SEA

    7

    		 Kyler Murray ARI

    vs. MIA

    8

    		 Aaron Rodgers GB

    @ SF

    9

    		 Lamar Jackson BAL

    @ IND

    10

    		 Ryan Tannehill TEN

    vs. CHI

    11

    		 Matt Ryan ATL

    vs. DEN

    12

    		 Drew Brees NO

    @ TB

    13

    		 Cam Newton NE

    @ NYJ

    14

    		 Gardner Minshew II JAC  INJ

    vs. HOU

    15

    		 Matthew Stafford DET

    @ MIN

    16

    		 Drew Lock DEN

    @ ATL

    17

    		 Daniel Jones NYG

    @ WAS

    18

    		 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

    @ DAL

    19

    		 Derek Carr LV

    @ LAC

    20

    		 Tua Tagovailoa MIA

    @ ARI

    21

    		 Teddy Bridgewater CAR

    @ KC

    22

    		 Kirk Cousins MIN

    vs. DET

    23

    		 Kyle Allen WAS

    vs. NYG

    24

    		 Nick Foles CHI

    @ TEN

    25

    		 Mike Glennon JAC

    vs. HOU

    26

    		 Philip Rivers IND

    vs. BAL

    27

    		 Jimmy Garoppolo SF INJ

    vs. GB

    28

    		 Andy Dalton DAL INJ

    vs. PIT

    29

    		 Sam Darnold NYJ

    vs. NE

    30

    		 Jarrett Stidham NE

    @ NYJ

    31

    		 Taysom Hill NO

    @ TB

    32

    		 Nick Mullens SF

    vs. GB

    33

    		 Ben DiNucci DAL

    vs. PIT

    34

    		 Jake Lutton JAC

    vs. HOU

    35

    		 Alex Smith WAS

    vs. NYG

    36

    		 C.J. Beathard SF

    vs. GB

    37

    		 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

    @ TEN

    38

    		 Brett Rypien DEN

    @ ATL

    39

    		 Jacoby Brissett IND

    vs. BAL

    40

    		 Robert Griffin III BAL

    @ IND

    41

    		 Joe Flacco NYJ

    vs. NE

    42

    		 Tyrod Taylor LAC

    vs. LV

    43

    		 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

    @ ARI
