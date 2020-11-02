Fantasy Football Week 9 QB Rankings: Drew Lock Rises, Sit Lamar Jackson?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners welcome back the likes of Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson from byes. Tua Tagovailoa looks to build off his first career victory as a starter, Drew Lock presents intriguing upside and Lamar Jackson hopes to tap into his previous league MVP form.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Quarterback Outlook Week 9
Yes, Lamar Jackson (QB9) turned the football over four times in Week 8, but that’s not overly concerning, as he had accounted for just three turnovers heading into the matchup. What is concerning is the fact that the reigning league MVP has eclipsed 208 passing yards just once this season and found the endzone only twice on the ground. The explosive plays have simply not been there for Jackson this season with regularity and may once again be difficult to come by in Week 9 against Indianapolis. The Colts defense allows the third-fewest yards per play in football in 2020. However, there is reason to be optimistic, after being dominant over the first few weeks of the year, the Colts have allowed 313-plus passing yards in back-to-back games, as well as three TDs and 23.44 points (QB3) to Matthew Stafford this past Sunday. While he may not be the elite play he was a season ago, Justin Herbert (QB2) is likely the only QB ranked ahead of the Ravens signal-caller this week who fantasy owners may just so happen to roster alongside Jackson.
Between injuries and scheduling, Drew Lock (QB16) never had a chance to live up to the offseason hype. However, he may very well be able to string along consecutive plus-outings with a dream matchup on deck. Fresh off a three-TD performance, Lock is set to take on a Falcons defense that has allowed three-plus TDs to opposing QBs on five separate occasions this season.
We didn’t expect Tua Tagovailoa (QB20) to blow us out of the water in his starting debut, and his 93-yard passing performance did little to change that. No disrespect to Tua, who we are extremely high on long-term, but the matchup was just not there this past week. He has yet another worrisome matchup in Week 9, as Arizona has held four of their last six opposing QBs to an average of 14.26 points. With that said, he may be a worthy stash with three consecutive top-10 matchups (LAC, DEN, NYJ) on the docket starting in Week 11.
Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS: Joe Burrow (CIN), Baker Mayfield (CLE), Carson Wentz (PHI), Jared Goff (LAR)
#
Quarterback TEAM
Opp.
1
Deshaun Watson HOU
@ JAC
2
Justin Herbert LAC
vs. LV
3
Patrick Mahomes II KC
vs. CAR
4
Russell Wilson SEA
@ BUF
5
Tom Brady TB
vs. NO
6
Josh Allen BUF
vs. SEA
7
Kyler Murray ARI
vs. MIA
8
Aaron Rodgers GB
@ SF
9
Lamar Jackson BAL
@ IND
10
Ryan Tannehill TEN
vs. CHI
11
Matt Ryan ATL
vs. DEN
12
Drew Brees NO
@ TB
13
Cam Newton NE
@ NYJ
14
Gardner Minshew II JAC INJ
vs. HOU
15
Matthew Stafford DET
@ MIN
16
Drew Lock DEN
@ ATL
17
Daniel Jones NYG
@ WAS
18
Ben Roethlisberger PIT
@ DAL
19
Derek Carr LV
@ LAC
20
Tua Tagovailoa MIA
@ ARI
21
Teddy Bridgewater CAR
@ KC
22
Kirk Cousins MIN
vs. DET
23
Kyle Allen WAS
vs. NYG
24
Nick Foles CHI
@ TEN
25
Mike Glennon JAC
vs. HOU
26
Philip Rivers IND
vs. BAL
27
Jimmy Garoppolo SF INJ
vs. GB
28
Andy Dalton DAL INJ
vs. PIT
29
Sam Darnold NYJ
vs. NE
30
Jarrett Stidham NE
@ NYJ
31
Taysom Hill NO
@ TB
32
Nick Mullens SF
vs. GB
33
Ben DiNucci DAL
vs. PIT
34
Jake Lutton JAC
vs. HOU
35
Alex Smith WAS
vs. NYG
36
C.J. Beathard SF
vs. GB
37
Mitchell Trubisky CHI
@ TEN
38
Brett Rypien DEN
@ ATL
39
Jacoby Brissett IND
vs. BAL
40
Robert Griffin III BAL
@ IND
41
Joe Flacco NYJ
vs. NE
42
Tyrod Taylor LAC
vs. LV
43
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
@ ARI
