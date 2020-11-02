Fantasy Football Week 9 RB Rankings: Damien Harris, Chase Edmonds Climb

Fantasy Football Week 9 RB Rankings: Damien Harris, Chase Edmonds Climb

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Week 9

Getty Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown during a game against the Buffalo Bills.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This may very well be the week that owners finally get Christian McCaffrey back into their lineups as his return “seems imminent.” On the other hand, owners will likely be stripped of Kenyan Drake’s services due to an ankle injury that makes Chase Edmonds and extremely intriguing play.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 9 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Running Back Outlook Week 9

In many ways, Chase Edmonds (RB11) had already been the preferred Cardinals RB to fantasy owners. Collecting a grand total of 145 total yards in his most recent outing, Edmonds has now scored 15.0-plus points in three of his last four games. In comparison, Kenyan Drake has scored more than 15.0 points just once all season long. With Drake likely out vs. Miami, Edmonds works his way into low-end RB1 talks against a Dolphins defense that allow the seventh-most fantasy points to RBs this season. Edmonds is lethal out of the backfield, catching five-plus passes three times this year and recording 56-plus receiving yards in two of his last three games. Over their last five games, the Dolphins have allowed an average of 6.4 receptions to the RB position.

With 100-plus yard performances in half of his last four games, Damien Harris (RB24) is arguably the safest fantasy play amongst all New England skill players at the moment. Problem is, on a grand scale, he still offers quite a bit of downside, namely his lack of usage in the receiving game. Essentially Sony Michel 2.0, Harris has yet to catch more than one pass in any game this season, vastly decreasing his value in PPR formats. With that said, his matchup this week puts him in the low-end RB2, high-end RB3/Flex conversation. The Jets defense has not allowed an opposing RB to eclipse 47 rushing yards in back-to-back weeks. However, that has less to do with New York’s run prowess defensively and more to do with the fact that teams have been able to toy with Gang Green in other facets. New England doesn’t have the firepower to attack the Jets in other aspects of the game, likely meaning we can expect a heavy workload for Harris and Cam Newton on the ground in Week 9.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

    1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. NOTABLE RB BYE WEEKS: Joe Mixon (CIN), Gio Bernard (CIN), Kareem Hunt (CLE), Miles Sanders (PHI), Boston Scott (PHI), Darrell Henderson (LAR), Malcolm Brown (LAR)

  3. #

    		 Running Back TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Dalvin Cook MIN

    vs. DET

    2

    		 Alvin Kamara NO

    @ TB

    3

    		 Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ

    @ KC

    4

    		 Derrick Henry TEN

    vs. CHI

    5

    		 James Robinson JAC

    vs. HOU

    6

    		 Chris Carson SEA INJ

    @ BUF

    7

    		 Aaron Jones GB INJ

    @ SF

    8

    		 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

    vs. PIT

    9

    		 C. Edwards-Helaire KC

    vs. CAR

    10

    		 Jamaal Williams GB

    @ SF

    11

    		 Chase Edmonds ARI

    vs. MIA

    12

    		 Justin Jackson LAC INJ

    vs. LV

    13

    		 James Conner PIT

    @ DAL

    14

    		 Josh Jacobs LV

    @ LAC

    15

    		 Myles Gaskin MIA

    @ ARI

    16

    		 David Johnson HOU

    @ JAC

    17

    		 Mike Davis CAR

    @ KC

    18

    		 Phillip Lindsay DEN

    @ ATL

    19

    		 David Montgomery CHI

    @ TEN

    20

    		 J.K. Dobbins BAL

    @ IND

    21

    		 Devonta Freeman NYG INJ

    @ WAS

    22

    		 Gus Edwards BAL

    @ IND

    23

    		 Ronald Jones II TB

    vs. NO

    24

    		 Damien Harris NE

    @ NYJ

    25

    		 Todd Gurley II ATL

    vs. DEN

    26

    		 Zack Moss BUF

    vs. SEA

    27

    		 JaMycal Hasty SF

    vs. GB

    28

    		 Jonathan Taylor IND

    vs. BAL

    29

    		 Devin Singletary BUF

    vs. SEA

    30

    		 Antonio Gibson WAS

    vs. NYG

    31

    		 Melvin Gordon DEN

    @ ATL

    32

    		 Nyheim Hines IND

    vs. BAL

    33

    		 Wayne Gallman NYG

    @ WAS

    34

    		 J.D. McKissic WAS

    vs. NYG

    35

    		 DeeJay Dallas SEA

    @ BUF

    36

    		 Leonard Fournette TB

    vs. NO

    37

    		 Tevin Coleman SF INJ

    vs. GB

    38

    		 D’Andre Swift DET

    @ MIN

    39

    		 Lamical Perine NYJ

    vs. NE

    40

    		 Mark Ingram II BAL INJ

    @ IND

    41

    		 Adrian Peterson DET

    @ MIN

    42

    		 Latavius Murray NO

    @ TB

    43

    		 Le’Veon Bell KC

    vs. CAR

    44

    		 Jerick McKinnon SF

    vs. GB

    45

    		 Jordan Wilkins IND

    vs. BAL

    46

    		 James White NE

    @ NYJ

    47

    		 Joshua Kelley LAC

    vs. LV

    48

    		 Brian Hill ATL

    vs. DEN

    49

    		 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU

    @ JAC

    50

    		 Carlos Hyde SEA INJ

    @ BUF

    51

    		 Rex Burkhead NE

    @ NYJ

    52

    		 Darrel Williams KC

    vs. CAR

    53

    		 Kerryon Johnson DET

    @ MIN

    54

    		 Tony Pollard DAL

    vs. PIT

    55

    		 Chris Thompson JAC

    vs. HOU

    56

    		 A.J. Dillon GB

    @ SF

    57

    		 Jeremy McNichols TEN

    vs. CHI

    58

    		 Alexander Mattison MIN

    vs. DET

    59

    		 Eno Benjamin ARI INJ

    vs. MIA

    60

    		 Darwin Thompson KC

    vs. CAR

    61

    		 Matt Breida MIA

    @ ARI

    62

    		 Ito Smith ATL

    vs. DEN

    63

    		 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB

    vs. NO

    64

    		 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

    @ DAL

    65

    		 Royce Freeman DEN

    @ ATL

    66

    		 Travis Homer SEA INJ

    @ BUF

    67

    		 T.J. Yeldon BUF

    vs. SEA

    68

    		 Frank Gore NYJ

    vs. NE

    69

    		 LeSean McCoy TB

    vs. NO

    70

    		 Dion Lewis NYG

    @ WAS

    71

    		 Peyton Barber WAS

    vs. NYG

    72

    		 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT

    @ DAL

    73

    		 Ty Johnson NYJ

    vs. NE

    74

    		 Jaylen Samuels PIT

    @ DAL

    75

    		 Dare Ogunbowale JAC

    vs. HOU

    76

    		 Kyle Juszczyk SF

    vs. GB

    77

    		 Devontae Booker LV

    @ LAC

    78

    		 Trenton Cannon CAR

    @ KC

    79

    		 Patrick Laird MIA

    @ ARI

    80

    		 Ryan Nall CHI

    @ TEN

    81

    		 Devine Ozigbo JAC

    vs. HOU

    82

    		 Mike Boone MIN

    vs. DET

    83

    		 Jordan Howard MIA

    @ ARI

    84

    		 J.J. Taylor NE

    @ NYJ
  4. For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

  5. READ NEXT

Read More
, , ,