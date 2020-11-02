Fantasy Football Week 9 RB Rankings: Damien Harris, Chase Edmonds Climb

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This may very well be the week that owners finally get Christian McCaffrey back into their lineups as his return “seems imminent.” On the other hand, owners will likely be stripped of Kenyan Drake’s services due to an ankle injury that makes Chase Edmonds and extremely intriguing play.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 9

In many ways, Chase Edmonds (RB11) had already been the preferred Cardinals RB to fantasy owners. Collecting a grand total of 145 total yards in his most recent outing, Edmonds has now scored 15.0-plus points in three of his last four games. In comparison, Kenyan Drake has scored more than 15.0 points just once all season long. With Drake likely out vs. Miami, Edmonds works his way into low-end RB1 talks against a Dolphins defense that allow the seventh-most fantasy points to RBs this season. Edmonds is lethal out of the backfield, catching five-plus passes three times this year and recording 56-plus receiving yards in two of his last three games. Over their last five games, the Dolphins have allowed an average of 6.4 receptions to the RB position.

With 100-plus yard performances in half of his last four games, Damien Harris (RB24) is arguably the safest fantasy play amongst all New England skill players at the moment. Problem is, on a grand scale, he still offers quite a bit of downside, namely his lack of usage in the receiving game. Essentially Sony Michel 2.0, Harris has yet to catch more than one pass in any game this season, vastly decreasing his value in PPR formats. With that said, his matchup this week puts him in the low-end RB2, high-end RB3/Flex conversation. The Jets defense has not allowed an opposing RB to eclipse 47 rushing yards in back-to-back weeks. However, that has less to do with New York’s run prowess defensively and more to do with the fact that teams have been able to toy with Gang Green in other facets. New England doesn’t have the firepower to attack the Jets in other aspects of the game, likely meaning we can expect a heavy workload for Harris and Cam Newton on the ground in Week 9.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

