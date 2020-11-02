Fantasy Football Week 9 RB Rankings: Damien Harris, Chase Edmonds Climb

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This may very well be the week that owners finally get Christian McCaffrey back into their lineups as his return “seems imminent.” On the other hand, owners will likely be stripped of Kenyan Drake’s services due to an ankle injury that makes Chase Edmonds and extremely intriguing play.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 9
In many ways, Chase Edmonds (RB11) had already been the preferred Cardinals RB to fantasy owners. Collecting a grand total of 145 total yards in his most recent outing, Edmonds has now scored 15.0-plus points in three of his last four games. In comparison, Kenyan Drake has scored more than 15.0 points just once all season long. With Drake likely out vs. Miami, Edmonds works his way into low-end RB1 talks against a Dolphins defense that allow the seventh-most fantasy points to RBs this season. Edmonds is lethal out of the backfield, catching five-plus passes three times this year and recording 56-plus receiving yards in two of his last three games. Over their last five games, the Dolphins have allowed an average of 6.4 receptions to the RB position.
With 100-plus yard performances in half of his last four games, Damien Harris (RB24) is arguably the safest fantasy play amongst all New England skill players at the moment. Problem is, on a grand scale, he still offers quite a bit of downside, namely his lack of usage in the receiving game. Essentially Sony Michel 2.0, Harris has yet to catch more than one pass in any game this season, vastly decreasing his value in PPR formats. With that said, his matchup this week puts him in the low-end RB2, high-end RB3/Flex conversation. The Jets defense has not allowed an opposing RB to eclipse 47 rushing yards in back-to-back weeks. However, that has less to do with New York’s run prowess defensively and more to do with the fact that teams have been able to toy with Gang Green in other facets. New England doesn’t have the firepower to attack the Jets in other aspects of the game, likely meaning we can expect a heavy workload for Harris and Cam Newton on the ground in Week 9.
Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
– NOTABLE RB BYE WEEKS: Joe Mixon (CIN), Gio Bernard (CIN), Kareem Hunt (CLE), Miles Sanders (PHI), Boston Scott (PHI), Darrell Henderson (LAR), Malcolm Brown (LAR)
-
#
Running Back TEAM
Opp.
1
Dalvin Cook MIN
vs. DET
2
Alvin Kamara NO
@ TB
3
Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ
@ KC
4
Derrick Henry TEN
vs. CHI
5
James Robinson JAC
vs. HOU
6
Chris Carson SEA INJ
@ BUF
7
Aaron Jones GB INJ
@ SF
8
Ezekiel Elliott DAL
vs. PIT
9
C. Edwards-Helaire KC
vs. CAR
10
Jamaal Williams GB
@ SF
11
Chase Edmonds ARI
vs. MIA
12
Justin Jackson LAC INJ
vs. LV
13
James Conner PIT
@ DAL
14
Josh Jacobs LV
@ LAC
15
Myles Gaskin MIA
@ ARI
16
David Johnson HOU
@ JAC
17
Mike Davis CAR
@ KC
18
Phillip Lindsay DEN
@ ATL
19
David Montgomery CHI
@ TEN
20
J.K. Dobbins BAL
@ IND
21
Devonta Freeman NYG INJ
@ WAS
22
Gus Edwards BAL
@ IND
23
Ronald Jones II TB
vs. NO
24
Damien Harris NE
@ NYJ
25
Todd Gurley II ATL
vs. DEN
26
Zack Moss BUF
vs. SEA
27
JaMycal Hasty SF
vs. GB
28
Jonathan Taylor IND
vs. BAL
29
Devin Singletary BUF
vs. SEA
30
Antonio Gibson WAS
vs. NYG
31
Melvin Gordon DEN
@ ATL
32
Nyheim Hines IND
vs. BAL
33
Wayne Gallman NYG
@ WAS
34
J.D. McKissic WAS
vs. NYG
35
DeeJay Dallas SEA
@ BUF
36
Leonard Fournette TB
vs. NO
37
Tevin Coleman SF INJ
vs. GB
38
D’Andre Swift DET
@ MIN
39
Lamical Perine NYJ
vs. NE
40
Mark Ingram II BAL INJ
@ IND
41
Adrian Peterson DET
@ MIN
42
Latavius Murray NO
@ TB
43
Le’Veon Bell KC
vs. CAR
44
Jerick McKinnon SF
vs. GB
45
Jordan Wilkins IND
vs. BAL
46
James White NE
@ NYJ
47
Joshua Kelley LAC
vs. LV
48
Brian Hill ATL
vs. DEN
49
Duke Johnson Jr. HOU
@ JAC
50
Carlos Hyde SEA INJ
@ BUF
51
Rex Burkhead NE
@ NYJ
52
Darrel Williams KC
vs. CAR
53
Kerryon Johnson DET
@ MIN
54
Tony Pollard DAL
vs. PIT
55
Chris Thompson JAC
vs. HOU
56
A.J. Dillon GB
@ SF
57
Jeremy McNichols TEN
vs. CHI
58
Alexander Mattison MIN
vs. DET
59
Eno Benjamin ARI INJ
vs. MIA
60
Darwin Thompson KC
vs. CAR
61
Matt Breida MIA
@ ARI
62
Ito Smith ATL
vs. DEN
63
Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB
vs. NO
64
Benny Snell Jr. PIT
@ DAL
65
Royce Freeman DEN
@ ATL
66
Travis Homer SEA INJ
@ BUF
67
T.J. Yeldon BUF
vs. SEA
68
Frank Gore NYJ
vs. NE
69
LeSean McCoy TB
vs. NO
70
Dion Lewis NYG
@ WAS
71
Peyton Barber WAS
vs. NYG
72
Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
@ DAL
73
Ty Johnson NYJ
vs. NE
74
Jaylen Samuels PIT
@ DAL
75
Dare Ogunbowale JAC
vs. HOU
76
Kyle Juszczyk SF
vs. GB
77
Devontae Booker LV
@ LAC
78
Trenton Cannon CAR
@ KC
79
Patrick Laird MIA
@ ARI
80
Ryan Nall CHI
@ TEN
81
Devine Ozigbo JAC
vs. HOU
82
Mike Boone MIN
vs. DET
83
Jordan Howard MIA
@ ARI
84
J.J. Taylor NE
@ NYJ
-
-
