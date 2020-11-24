Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 12

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 12 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features a player fresh off a game-winning field goal. Plus, a sleeper with a big-time plus-matchup.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Jason Sanders at NYJ

Sanders has scored 10.0-plus points in three straight games. The Jets allow an average of 10.12 ppg to kickers this year. New York has allowed two kicks from 50-plus yards out over their last four games. Sanders has hit on four such kicks since Week 9.

Wil Lutz at DEN

Lutz has been average of late, scoring 8.0 points or fewer in two of his last three games. However, Lutz should be pushing for double-digits in Week 12. Six of the last seven kickers to face off with the Broncos have scored 10-plus points, including five straight.

Joey Slye at MIN

Last week, Slye hit double-digits for the first time since Week 6, thanks in large part to a 50-plus yarder. Minnesota allows the most fantasy points to kickers (10.6 ppg) and second-most kicks of 50-plus yards (5) in the NFL.

Rodrigo Blankenship vs. TEN

Blankenship was K2 (12.0 ppg) in fantasy over the first five weeks of the season. Then he went on to endure a three-game stretch where he saw his per-game average cut by more than half (5.3 ppg). He’s come back to life over the last two weeks, scoring 11.0-plus points in back-to-back games, including a position-high 15 in his most recent outing. Tennessee has been stout against kickers this season, yet have allowed double-digit points in back-to-back weeks. One of those games happened to be against Blankenship, who scored 11.0 points on the day.

Sleeper: Nick Folk vs. ARI

Folk has scored 8.0-plus points in four of his last five games, hitting on six kicks from 40-plus yards. Over the last four weeks, no team has surrendered more points to the positon than the Cardinals (13.3 ppg). They’ve also allowed a league-high five kicks of 50-plus yards over that span.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Chase McLaughlin vs. CLE

McLaughlin landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, leaving his availability for this week up in the air. If he does play, he’d be quite the risk against a Browns team that has allowed a total of 7.0 points to the position since returning from their Week 9 bye.

Stephen Gostkowski vs. IND

Gostkowski hit on two 40-plus yard kicks a week ago, racking up 12.0 fantasy points in the midst. He had also averaged just 5.66 ppg over his six games prior. The Colts have allowed an average of just 5.75 ppg to kickers over the last four weeks, including just one kick from 40-plus yards.

Buyers Beware: Ryan Succop vs. KC

Succop has scored 9.0-plus points in five of his last seven games. Opposing kickers for the Chiefs have scored below 9.0 points in five of their last seven games. They’ve also held two of the position’s top-10 scorers, Daniel Carlson and Joey Slye, below 9.0 points over the past two weeks.

