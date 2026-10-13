Rory McIlroy Makes Personal Announcement After Recent Career Decision

Rory McIlroy, a six-time major champion, tees off Thursday at the DP World India Championship in New Delhi. The tournament runs Oct. 15-18 at Delhi Golf Club and offers a $4 million purse.

The 37-year-old made his India debut at last year’s inaugural event. Tommy Fleetwood won that tournament and returns as the defending champion. McIlroy, a seven-time Race to Dubai champion, trails Patrick Reed in this year’s standings.

Rory McIlroy Announces Career News

McIlroy and DP World announced a multiyear global partnership Tuesday in New Delhi. McIlroy becomes a global ambassador for DP World, a logistics and supply chain company. DP World becomes his exclusive partner in logistics and supply chain worldwide.

Two personalized fitness and recovery trailers will travel with McIlroy on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. DP World will manage the trailers’ journeys, including collection, customs clearance, storage and delivery. Each trailer includes strength and cardio equipment, an infrared sauna, a cold plunge and a Hyperice recovery station.

“When you’re competing around the world, consistency really matters,” McIlroy said in a DP World news release. He said a familiar weekly setup lets him and his team focus on preparing and performing. DP World Group CEO Yuvraj Narayan called the deal a natural fit.

DP World’s sports partners also include the DP World Tour, McLaren F1, SailGP and the Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy Joins Adam Scott’s Cathedral Invitational

McIlroy will also play the Cathedral Invitational in Australia in December. The event benefits the foundation of Adam Scott.

“I’m going to play the Cathedral Invitational, which benefits Adam Scott’s foundation,” McIlroy told Golf Australia. He will stay in Australia for a couple of days after the Australian Open.

The Australian Open runs Dec. 3-6 at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne. McIlroy is set to play the Cathedral Invitational on Dec. 10 at Cathedral Lodge and Golf Club in Victoria. The mixed event was founded in 2022 and spans 36 holes. McIlroy is expected to play 18 holes.

The event comes before the 2027 PGA Tour season, which begins Jan. 21 at The American Express in California.