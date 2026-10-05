Rory McIlroy Makes Personal Announcement Ahead of New PGA Tour Season

Rory McIlroy will play a second tournament during his December trip to Australia before the PGA Tour‘s 2027 season opens Jan. 21 at The American Express.

He will stay after the Australian Open for the Cathedral Invitational, which benefits Adam Scott’s foundation.

The 37-year-old confirmed the plan. He said he is “staying for a couple of days after” the Australian Open.

“I’m going to play the Cathedral Invitational, which benefits Adam Scott’s foundation,” McIlroy said. “So, I’m going to stay down for that. I’m excited for that as well.”

The mixed event began in 2022 and runs 36 holes. McIlroy has committed to playing 18 holes.

The Australian Open runs Dec. 3-6 at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne. Scott is also in the field.

McIlroy returned last December at Royal Melbourne, his first start in the event since 2014. McIlroy tied for 14th at 7 under par.

More than 112,000 fans attended that week, the highest-attended golf tournament in the country’s history.

Rory McIlroy’s Trips Double as Family Time

McIlroy deliberately focuses on playing tournaments in different parts of the world. This lets him take his family around the world.

He talked about traveling with his daughter, Poppy, before last year’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. McIlroy said taking her abroad lets him show her other cultures.

His wife, Erica Stoll, and Poppy joined him on travels last year. When he is not practicing, he takes his family and explores local places.

In India last October, he attended a Diwali party and spent time with cricket star Sachin Tendulkar.

Of his 2025 visit to Melbourne, McIlroy said he sampled the city’s coffee and sport. He played at Melbourne Park’s indoor courts, home of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Rory McIlroy Urges Other Stars to Join Him

McIlroy wants other top players to join him at the Australian Open. He said he hopes more of them make the trip.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has shown interest.

Scheffler said on July 8, before the Genesis Scottish Open, that playing in Australia and New Zealand interests him. He said playing the Sandbelt courses in Australia would be special.

He said his wife, Meredith, has long wanted to visit New Zealand. Scheffler returned to the topic after The Open Championship on July 19. He called that part of the world a “great kind of getaway place” for his family.

As of now, there are no plans, but in the future Scheffler might tee off in Australian events. He said a trip is hard with a young family right now. He called it something to look forward to later.