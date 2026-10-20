Tiger Woods’ TGL Teammate Left Off Roster After Memorable Warning

An old joke involving Tiger Woods has taken on new significance following TGL’s announcement of its 2027 team rosters.

Kevin Kisner, a longtime member of Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club, is notably absent from the team’s newly announced five-player lineup, just months after joking that the 15-time major champion had threatened to kick him off the team.

TGL announced the new rosters on Tuesday for all of the teams. Woods’ team, Jupiter Golf Club, features Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia and Keith Mitchell.

Kisner had been part of Jupiter Links since TGL’s inaugural season in 2025, bringing both PGA Tour experience and a memorable personality to the technology-driven golf competition.

His absence comes as the league expands to seven teams and introduces five-player rosters for the first time.

While the coincidence with Kisner’s earlier comments is funny, there has been no indication that Woods personally decided to remove his former teammate or that the February remarks were anything more than a joke.

Kevin Kisner Joked About Tiger Woods Kicking Him Off TGL Team

The connection between Kisner’s comments and Tuesday’s announcement dates back to February 2, when Jupiter Links faced Atlanta Drive GC in a regular-season TGL matchup.

Kisner had experienced some difficult moments during his time in the league, occasionally becoming the subject of humorous exchanges with his teammates.

One particularly memorable incident came during TGL’s inaugural season, when Kisner hit a bunker shot directly into the flagstick, prompting laughter from Woods.

However, Kisner turned things around during February’s matchup against the Atlanta Drive.

He delivered one of his strongest TGL performances, helping Jupiter Links secure an 8-6 victory over the defending champions.

Following the win, Kisner spoke with ESPN’s Marty Smith about what had motivated his improved performance.

“Well, Tiger pretty much told me he was kicking me off the team if I didn’t get my act together,” Kisner said, according to Golf Digest.

Woods was standing behind Kisner during the interview and reacted with a wide grin, reinforcing the lighthearted nature of the exchange.

Kisner’s personality had become a recognizable part of Jupiter Links’ identity, providing entertainment even when his performance on the simulator fell short of expectations.

His rapport with Woods was also well established outside TGL. In September, Kisner recalled another memorable interaction with Woods during the 2017 Presidents Cup.

Now, eight months after his joking remarks about losing his place on the roster, Kisner finds himself absent from Jupiter Links’ plans for the upcoming season.

There is no evidence linking that February interview to the roster decision.

Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Makes Changes Ahead of 2027 Season

Kisner’s absence is part of a broader restructuring throughout TGL.

Each returning team had the option to retain up to four players from its previous lineup.

The league also expanded from six franchises to seven with the addition of Motor City Golf Club, featuring five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

Meanwhile, every team increased its roster from four players to five, providing greater depth and flexibility during the season.

Jupiter Links added Keith Mitchell to the roster, announcing it in a humorous video on X.

The team has also confirmed Akshay Bhatia as a permanent member of the team after he served as an alternate in 2026.

TGL’s third season is scheduled to begin December 27 at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

For Kisner, his omission leaves his future in the league murky. Whether he returns to TGL with another franchise is unclear.

For now, the former Jupiter Links standout finds himself off the team just months after joking that Woods had warned him about that exact possibility.