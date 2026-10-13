IndyCar Veteran Jack Harvey, 33, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Vows to Keep Racing

Veteran IndyCar driver and FOX Sports broadcaster Jack Harvey announced Tuesday that he has cancer, while insisting his 2027 racing plans remain intact.

Harvey, 33, has started chemotherapy, according to RACER reporter Marshall Pruett, but has not revealed the type of cancer or what treatment will involve before a planned May return to a race car.

“My entire career has been about fighting for what’s next,” Harvey wrote in a statement posted on his social media channels. “The next opportunity. The next chance to prove myself. The next time I could get back in the car and show what I’m capable of.”

Harvey captioned the post with two words: “Let’s fight.”

Jack Harvey’s Cancer Announcement and 2027 Plans

“Life has delivered a new fight to my doorstep,” Harvey wrote. “I have recently been diagnosed with cancer,” as quoted by FOX Sports‘ Bob Pockrass.

“My goals for 2027 have not changed,” he added. “I plan to be on the grid in St. Pete and strapping back into a race car this May in preparation for the Indianapolis 500.”

Pruett reported that Harvey expects to be at St. Petersburg with the FOX broadcast team, and that landing an Indy 500 drive remains among his priorities. The No. 24 car at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is his target, according to WISH-TV‘s Michaela Springer, though Pruett said his return to the team is not yet confirmed.

“Our entire team stands united in support of Jack as he begins his battle with cancer,” Dreyer & Reinbold Racing said, quoted by Pockrass. “More than a teammate, Jack is a valued member of our family, and our thoughts and unwavering support are with him and his loved ones as he faces this new challenge. We respectfully ask that Jack’s privacy be honored as he focuses on his health and recovery.”

Harvey ended his own message by thanking those around him.

“I am receiving excellent care and support from the team around me, my family, friends, DRR, FOX, IndyCar and many more,” he wrote. “I’ve never backed away from a challenge in my life and this circumstance is no different. So … let’s fight.”

Jack Harvey’s Career From Karting to the Indianapolis 500

Harvey grew up in Bassingham, England, and started in karting, according to a FOX Sports biography. He won a title in his first year of competition, then added eight more over the next four seasons, including the Junior British, Italian and European championships.

He moved to cars in 2009 and took the 2012 British Formula 3 championship with Carlin Motorsport, according to his biography. A fifth-place finish in GP3 followed in 2013, with wins at Monza and Silverstone.

Harvey relocated to the United States in 2014 to race Indy Lights, now called Indy NXT, for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. He finished second in the championship that year and again in 2015, when he won on both the oval and the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He made his IndyCar debut in the 2017 Indianapolis 500 and drove full seasons for Meyer Shank Racing in 2020 and 2021. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing employed him in 2022 and most of 2023, and Dale Coyne Racing in 2024. Harvey owns one podium, a third-place result on the Indianapolis road course in 2019, and a best Indy 500 finish of ninth in 2020.

Across 95 starts since 2017, Harvey has recorded 17 top-10 finishes, according to Pockrass. He joined FOX in 2025 as an IndyCar pit reporter and Indy NXT analyst.