Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin Gives Himself A ‘B’ In 2026

Scott McLaughlin is one of the NTT IndyCar Series’ most colorful personalities. The Team Penske driver, who hails from New Zealand, took the sport by storm during the Covid-19 pandemic while competing on live streams of iRacing.

The former Supercars driver made a deal with team owner Roger Penske to come to America and compete for the famed team in the fastest cars in America. And McLaughlin certainly has met expectations while transitioning to a completely type of racing.

“For me, you look at the Yankees or the Red Sox, they’re two amazing historic organizations and it’s kind of like that in motorsports with Roger Penske and Team Penske,” McLaughlin said of Mr. Penske. “We’re a franchise that so many people want to drive for and be a part of and definitely one of the most winningest motorsport teams in the world. I’ve driven for him since 2017. So I sort of know the fold pretty well. And it’s a pretty special sort of honor.

“He is a guy you just want to win for. You know, he’s the captain. He’s very well-renowned, not only in motorsport, but in business all over the world. So, I’ve learned a lot, a tremendous amount from him, not only in motorsport, but in business and how to conduct myself and just day-to-day affairs. So, I’ve really enjoyed that side of it. I look forward to continuing racing for him in the future.”

McLaughlin’s Growing Partnerships

As one of the most relatable guys in the paddock, He is now sponsored by numerous companies, including Odyssey Battery, DEX Imaging, Pennzoil, AAA Travel, Sonsio, Gallagher, Good Ranchers, EXPEL, and Clarience Technologies.

But off the track, McLaughlin just inked a new deal as a content partner with Throne SPORT COFFEE.

“I think it was an organic relationship that was built,” McLaughlin said. “They’re a young company and pretty cool. I’ve always been into the health side of things and I’m a coffee drinker myself. I thought if I can somehow make coffee healthy in a way, it’d be fantastic and then came Throne SPORT COFFEE. It just fit into my lifestyle and with my team. Throne has fit with my team so well. So, I’ve really enjoyed working with them on the content side and look forward to doing much more.

“We both are after the same goals. Both myself and the brand are chasing big things ahead. I’m trying to win a championship. Throne SPORT COFFEE is building the brand to be the biggest ready to drink coffee product on the market. I’m pretty excited to be a part of that. We have Patrick Mahomes throwing a lot of support behind this, some big names that are all in the athletic circles. To be the brand ambassador from INDYCAR and a sport that they’re not in is pretty special. I feel like it’s just a natural fit for me. It’s a pretty exciting, pretty cool company. I’m just pumped to represent them.”

McLaughlin is a coffee addict, and he believes having protein in his coffee literally enhances his performance. He not only drinks it before races, but even mid-week before working out.

“It is hard to say no to a brand that is represented by probably the closest thing to the best quarterback in history in the NFL,” he said. “A guy that supports it so much. I’ve watched the documentary with Patrick and how he emphasizes so much on little details for his fitness and his regime. To have a guy like that, that is right behind this product and this brand, it was a pretty seamless sort of fit for me to go, hey, I’d love to be a part of this as well.”

Scott McLaughlin’s IndyCar Series Success

McLaughlin has been competing in the IndyCar Series full time since 2021. He soared early and often, with seven wins in his second through fourth seasons. But the results have declined over the past two seasons.

Not only has McLaughlin taken a likening to the road courses, but ovals have also been a strength for the popular driver of the No. 3 car.

This year, McLaughlin sits seventh in the standings, often racing near the back-half of the top 10 after starting the year with a runner-up result at St. Pete. His year is highlighted by a third-place podium finish at Indianapolis, coming oh so shy of winning his first Indianapolis 500.

“It’s been pretty up and down,” McLaughlin said of his season. “I think we’ve had a chance to win races here or there. And, also, at the same time, it’s been a struggle sometimes with pace. So, I’d probably rate it as like a B, just sort of pass. I think it could easily get to a B plus if I have a win in the last four races of the year.

“But, overall, I think I’ve learned a lot. I’ve built with my new team really well and I think we’re setting ourselves up for a really strong few years ahead of us with the new car coming on board in 2028. But then the last year with the old car in 2027, I feel pretty good. So, the last few years have been a little bit more of a struggle than I wanted it to be. But I think I can see a lot of positives ahead for the future with all this stuff. So, it’s pretty exciting.

As for the rest of 2026, heading into 2027, McLaughlin knows the championship is out of reach. However, winning remains the goal as Penske looks to regain its momentum.

“I’d love to try and get a win here before year’s end,” he said. “I’d love to get ourselves in the top five in the championship. We’re about 20 points off that right now and then it’s a matter of if we can get ourselves in that podium slot. I think it’s very doable, top four, top three, if we have a really good run here over the next few weeks. So, I think we’ve had some really good results of late or being consistent. But we just haven’t had the luck to finish on the podium or get that win that we all want. We are working really hard on that right now.”