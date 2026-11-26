There are a number of college basketball fans who, when they happen to turn on an Arizona Wildcats game, wonder whether Bryce James is going to play.

LeBron’s younger son is in his second year with the Wildcats, who were playing in the championship game at the Maui Invitational on Wednesday.

But if those fans were hoping Bryce would impact the final outcome of the title game in Hawaii, they would’ve been disappointed.

Arizona Bryce James Decision

Arizona didn’t play Bryce for a single second in the championship victory over Ole Miss on Wednesday.

They went with their eight-man rotation — which when they’ve run it in recent weeks hasn’t included Bryce.

James started the first three games of the season but didn’t get big minutes. Since then, he’s been just a bit player.

The reality is that Bryce isn’t a difference-making college basketball player at this point, at least this high up the college basketball ladder.

Arizona has one of the most talented rosters in the country. Bryce isn’t a big part of it.

It’s not even criticism but just reality to recognize that most times when Arizona plays, Bryce James won’t be getting a lot of minutes.

Bryce James Stats

Bryce James played in two games in Maui for Arizona, both wins.

In the opening victory over Colorado State, Bryce got to play three minutes, and he made his only shot attempt, a 3-pointer.

Then in a win over Providence, Bryce actually played seven minutes thanks in part to the blowout as well as the tightly packed schedule this week. He missed the only shot he took in that game.

Bryce has mostly been an occasional 3-point shooter so far in his first active college season after redshirting last year. He also finds his way to the occasional defensive stat, either a steal or a block.

There’ll start to be more questions as the season goes on about whether Bryce James will look to transfer. He’s LeBron’s son, so that’s the kind of thing that would generate a lot of attention.

For now, Bryce is just trying to fill whatever role he can for a very good Arizona team.