Braves Potential $136 Million Star Predicted to Bolt Atlanta for Orioles

One of the biggest decisions the Atlanta Braves face this offseason is what to do with star pitcher Max Fried. The two-time All-Star may be above the Braves’ price range, prompting plenty of MLB rumors about where Fried could land.

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter offered predictions for the top MLB free agents and projects Fried will leave the Braves for the Baltimore Orioles. The analyst believes the Orioles could opt to sign Fried over retaining Corbin Burnes.

“He has been a staple atop the rotation on contending Atlanta Braves teams for the past five seasons, and after dealing with some arm issues in 2023, he made 29 starts and worked 174.1 innings this past season while posting a 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 166-to-55 strikeout-to-walk ratio,” Reuter wrote in a November 6, 2024, story titled, “Forecasting MLB’s 10 Biggest Headlines of the 2024-25 Offseason.”

“Fried, 30, will not be a bargain by any means and could end up commanding a contract north of $100 million, but he will almost certainly come cheaper than Burnes both in terms of overall money and average annual value.”

Braves Pitcher Max Fried’s Projected Market Value Is a 6-Year, $136 Million Contract

It would be a surprise if Atlanta did not attempt to re-sign Fried, but we have not seen the Braves front office break the bank in free agency. Fried had a $15 million salary in 2024.

Now, the star is headed for a sizable raise. Spotrac projects Fried’s market value to be a six-year, $136 million contract heading into free agency. This would give Fried an average annual salary of $22.7 million on his next deal.

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos on MLB Rumors: “30 Teams Would Love to Have Max Fried’

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos appeared to leave the door open for the team to let Fried walk. Anthopoulos admitted Atlanta will have competition for Fried this offseason.

“I was just talking to [Braves chairman] Terry McGuirk earlier today, and we were talking about Max,” Anthopoulos detailed on October 4, per The Athletic’s David O’Brien. “I was just saying how I personally really like Max. Forget the fact that he’s a two-time All-Star, one of the best left-handed starters in the game and this and that. But the way he’s carried himself, the way he’s handled himself in the community, with us as a front office, obviously with the coaching staff — just think really highly of them and I admire him.”

“Obviously, he’s scheduled to be a free agent. We’d love to have him back, but 30 teams would love to have Max Fried, right? And we’ll see where that goes. But he’s sincere. So it makes sense to me that he’s always been sincere about everything here. You know, these guys that become great players, rightfully so, they become really sought after. So, we’ll see where that goes.”

Braves Stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider Are Slated to Miss MLB Opening Day

Regardless of Fried’s future, Braves fans already received bad news with two of the club’s stars slated to miss Opening Day. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider will still be recovering from injuries when the MLB season begins.

“Ronald Acuña Jr. & Spencer Strider won’t be ready Opening Day, Alex Anthopoulos told our @MattGelb at GM meetings,” O’Brien detailed in a November 8, message on X. “First time he’s said they won’t be ready, though indicated previously it could be a month or 2 into season before Acuna ready. They’ll evaluate as go along.”