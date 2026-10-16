Atlanta Braves Officially Release 6-Year MLB Player After Season

Earlier this month, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

They lost the final game (on October 7) by a score of 4-1.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “#Braves season ends in the NLDS at the hands of the Dodgers despite a valiant effort from a pitching staff down to just 2 starters. All year, that was the area most believed would be their undoing. In the end, it was an offense that couldn’t find the big hits in the big moments.”

Atlanta Braves Officially Release 6-Year MLB Player

The Braves recently designated Luke Williams for assignment.

Lindsay Crosby of Braves Today (wrote on October 9): “TRANSACTION: The Braves selected LHP Danny Young to the major league roster and designated INF Luke Williams for assignment.”

It’s now been announced that Williams has elected free agency.

He will be released and available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 15): “SS Luke Williams elected free agency.”

Looking At Williams In ATL

Williams has been with the Braves for part of four seasons.

He appeared in just two MLB games this past year.

Over 82 games with the Braves, Williams batted .151 with 13 hits, nine RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Looking At His Other MLB Stops

Williams was picked in the 3rd round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers over six seasons at the MLB level.

In that span, the 30-year-old is batting .212 with 68 hits, two home runs, 21 RBIs, 43 runs and 25 stolen bases in 223 games.

Looking At The Braves

The Braves had been coming off a year where they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

They did an excellent job of turning things around to win the National League East Division title with a 94-68 record.

Walt Weiss has appeared to be an excellent hire.