Time is quickly winding down for the Atlanta Braves to make a notable splash for a durable, productive starter in MLB free agency.

Starters are starting to fly off the big board of available names, and for the Braves, they have yet to make a notable signing. Fans/analysts/insider who follow the Braves closely know how badly the organization needs to add pitching help on the rotation front.

One name who the Braves could (and should) bring back is Tyler Mahle, who was acquired at the 2026 trade deadline.

In a recent predictions piece for BleacherReport.com, the Braves are rumored to make a $40 million contract decision on Mahle before the lockout comes.

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Braves Predicted to Sign Tyler Mahle to 2-Year Contract

The Atlanta Braves made the wise decision to trade for Tyler Mahle in August, who was amazing for the team down the stretch of the 2026 season.

Now, Atlanta faces the decision of bringing back Mahle, or letting him walk in free agency.

Atlanta will of course have to outbid other free-agent suitors, but retaining Mahle should be a top priority for the organization, especially now with a lot of top free-agent starters off the board.

BR.com’s Joel Reuter recently predicted that the Braves should sign Mahle to a two-year, $40 million contract before the looming MLB lockout: