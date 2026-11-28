Over the last week or so, the Atlanta Braves have made a few free-agent additions.

While they haven’t necessarily been ‘headline’ moves, every Major League Baseball organization could use veteran help no matter what capacity it’s in, and according to the Braves transactions tracker, it appears they have brought in veteran pitcher Parker Mushinski on a minor-league deal.

Mushinski, 31, has pitched in parts of four big-league seasons, and he spent the 2026 campaign within the Colorado Rockies organization.

MiLB.com wrote (on 11/19), “Atlanta Braves signed free agent LHP Parker Mushinski to a minor league contract.”

After electing free agency at the end of September, Mushinski latched onto a deal with the Braves and was assigned to AAA Gwinnett. Veteran pitcher Jose Leclerc is another reported signing the Braves have made in the last week. Atlanta also recently added Charlie Barnes, another depth reliever, on a minor league deal this week.

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Braves Bring in Lefty Parker Mushinski on Minors Pact

Parker Mushinski is a southpaw reliever who debuted with the Houston Astros in 2022.

He’s never seen an extended run as a big-league reliever in his career, but across four seasons pitched in MLB, Mushinski has logged 39.2 total innings pitched.

In those 39+ innings, Mushinski holds an ERA of 4.99.

In 2026, with the Rockies, Mushinski notched 6.2 IP and allowed just two earned runs over that sample size.

It’s a solid organizational depth add for the Braves, but fans may be starting to become restless that the front office hasn’t made a big-time splash this offseason, especially with a likely long lockout rapidly approaching.

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Has the Braves Offseason Been a Failure?

Unless the Braves make a big splash via the trade market, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that Atlanta will bring in a top free agent this winter, especially with all the high-profile names (starters) starting to fly off the board.

The two biggest needs for the Braves remain the same: a shortstop and depth starters.

The starting pitcher market is really starting to heat up, with several names signing new deals pretty much every day, but the Braves have been MIA in all the latest adds.

Mauricio Dubon remains a top free agent target to be the *starting* SS, but his market is thought to be vast, and the more time that passes, the less likely it seems he will sign with Atlanta.