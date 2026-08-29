Why is the Braves-Rockies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 24: A tarp covers the field during a rain delay in a game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Truist Park on May 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Saturday afternoon’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies at Truist Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT.
Braves-Rockies Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time
For now, it appears the game will start just 15 minutes later than originally planned.
Via the Braves on X: Barring any further changes in the weather, today’s game will start at 4:25 pm ET.
Martín Pérez is slated to start for the Braves this afternoon.
The 35-year-old left-hander is 8-8 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 85 strikeouts over 115 1/3 innings this season.
In his last outing, Pérez allowed just one run on four hits and three walks over four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Colorado Rockies Starting Pitcher
Zach Agnos will make the start for the Rockies today. It appears it’ll be a bullpen game.
The 26-year-old right-hander is 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 51 strikeouts over 76 innings this season.
In his last outing, Agnos threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Washington Nationals.
Atlanta Braves Right Now
The Braves won the first game of their current three-game series against the Rockies.
Atlanta has won six of its last 10 games. The club has a five-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East with a 80-55 record.
Colorado Rockies Right Now
The Rockies have lost eight of their last 10 games.
Colorado has the worst record in the National League at 52-83.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Braves-Rockies game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Braves-Rockies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?