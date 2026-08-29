Why is the Braves-Rockies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Saturday afternoon’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies at Truist Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT.

Braves-Rockies Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

For now, it appears the game will start just 15 minutes later than originally planned.

Via the Braves on X: Barring any further changes in the weather, today’s game will start at 4:25 pm ET.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Atlanta Braves Lineup

Colorado Rockies Lineup

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher

Martín Pérez is slated to start for the Braves this afternoon.

The 35-year-old left-hander is 8-8 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 85 strikeouts over 115 1/3 innings this season.

In his last outing, Pérez allowed just one run on four hits and three walks over four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Colorado Rockies Starting Pitcher

Zach Agnos will make the start for the Rockies today. It appears it’ll be a bullpen game.

The 26-year-old right-hander is 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 51 strikeouts over 76 innings this season.

In his last outing, Agnos threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Washington Nationals.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves won the first game of their current three-game series against the Rockies.

Atlanta has won six of its last 10 games. The club has a five-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East with a 80-55 record.

Colorado Rockies Right Now

The Rockies have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Colorado has the worst record in the National League at 52-83.