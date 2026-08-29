Hi, Subscriber

Why is the Braves-Rockies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

  • 622 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 24: A tarp covers the field during a rain delay in a game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Truist Park on May 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Saturday afternoon’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies at Truist Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT.

Braves-Rockies Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 04: A few fans sit in the rain during a weather delay prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on June 04, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For now, it appears the game will start just 15 minutes later than originally planned.

Via the Braves on X: Barring any further changes in the weather, today’s game will start at 4:25 pm ET.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Atlanta Braves Lineup

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

  1. Drake Baldwin C
  2. Ronald Acuña Jr. RF
  3. Matt Olson 1B
  4. Mauricio Dubón SS
  5. Michael Harris II CF
  6. Ozzie Albies 2B
  7. Mike Yastrzemski LF
  8. Austin Riley 3B
  9. Dominic Smith DH

Colorado Rockies Lineup

Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 22: Manager Warren Schaeffer #4 of the Colorado Rockies looks on during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 22, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

  1. Jake McCarthy DH
  2. Cole Carrigg CF
  3. Hunter Goodman C
  4. TJ Rumfield 1B
  5. Connor Norby 2B
  6. Willi Castro 3B
  7. Mickey Moniak RF
  8. Jordan Beck LF
  9. Ezequiel Tovar SS

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher

Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 22: Martín Pérez #33 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field on August 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Martín Pérez is slated to start for the Braves this afternoon.

The 35-year-old left-hander is 8-8 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 85 strikeouts over 115 1/3 innings this season.

In his last outing, Pérez allowed just one run on four hits and three walks over four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Colorado Rockies Starting Pitcher

Colorado Rockies v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Zach Agnos #36 of the Colorado Rockies pitches against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on August 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Zach Agnos will make the start for the Rockies today. It appears it’ll be a bullpen game.

The 26-year-old right-hander is 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 51 strikeouts over 76 innings this season.

In his last outing, Agnos threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Washington Nationals.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 28: Sean Murphy #12 reacts with Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves after scoring during the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves won the first game of their current three-game series against the Rockies.

Atlanta has won six of its last 10 games. The club has a five-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East with a 80-55 record.

Colorado Rockies Right Now

Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 28: Zac Veen #13 of the Colorado Rockies reacts with Cole Carrigg #16 after scoring during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Rockies have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Colorado has the worst record in the National League at 52-83.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Why is the Braves-Rockies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x