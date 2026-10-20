Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Quietly Joins New Team

The Atlanta Braves are currently home for the offseason.

Despite a strong regular season (and beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card series), they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote (on October 7): “#Braves season ends in the NLDS at the hands of the Dodgers despite a valiant effort from a pitching staff down to just 2 starters. All year, that was the area most believed would be their undoing. In the end, it was an offense that couldn’t find the big hits in the big moments.”

Braves World Series Champion Quietly Joins New Team

Earlier this season, a former Braves pitcher was released by the Los Angeles Angels‘ organization.

He did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Angels.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Salt Lake Bees released RHP Huascar Ynoa.”

It’s now been announced that Ynoa has joined a team in the Dominican Professional Baseball League.

MLB.com wrote (on October 16): “RHP Huascar Ynoa assigned to Aguilas Cibaenas.”

Looking At Ynoa

Ynoa has spent four seasons at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

His most productive year came in 2021 when he went 4-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 18 games (17 starts).

That same year, the Braves won the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Ynoa (who is 28) last pitched in the MLB during the 2022 season.

He has only pitched for the Braves.

At his age, it will be interesting to see if Ynoa gets another shot.

Looking At The Braves

The Braves had an excellent first season under manager Walt Weiss.

They won the National League East with a 94-68 record.