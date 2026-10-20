Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Quietly Joins New Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 14: Huascar Ynoa #73 of the Atlanta Braves walks off the field after retiring the side against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 14, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently home for the offseason.

Despite a strong regular season (and beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card series), they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote (on October 7): “#Braves season ends in the NLDS at the hands of the Dodgers despite a valiant effort from a pitching staff down to just 2 starters. All year, that was the area most believed would be their undoing. In the end, it was an offense that couldn’t find the big hits in the big moments.”

Braves World Series Champion Quietly Joins New Team

GettyStarting pitcher Huascar Ynoa #19 of the Atlanta Braves reacts before getting replaced against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Earlier this season, a former Braves pitcher was released by the Los Angeles Angels‘ organization.

He did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Angels.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Salt Lake Bees released RHP Huascar Ynoa.”

GettyHuascar Ynoa #73 of the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 18, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona.

It’s now been announced that Ynoa has joined a team in the Dominican Professional Baseball League.

MLB.com wrote (on October 16): “RHP Huascar Ynoa assigned to Aguilas Cibaenas.”

Looking At Ynoa

GettyHuascar Ynoa #19 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on October 1, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ynoa has spent four seasons at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

His most productive year came in 2021 when he went 4-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 18 games (17 starts).

That same year, the Braves won the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

GettyAtlanta Braves players (L-R) Orlando Arcia #9, Ronald Acuna, Jr. #13, Huascar Ynoa #19 and Cristian Pache #25 celebrate during the World Series Parade on November 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ynoa (who is 28) last pitched in the MLB during the 2022 season.

He has only pitched for the Braves.

At his age, it will be interesting to see if Ynoa gets another shot.

Looking At The Braves

GettyManager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves makes a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves had an excellent first season under manager Walt Weiss.

They won the National League East with a 94-68 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Quietly Joins New Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x