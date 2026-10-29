Orioles GM Names Surprise Example for Gunnar Henderson’s Comeback

The Baltimore Orioles‘ most important offseason improvement might already be on their roster.

New general manager Jared Banner offered an intriguing reason to keep believing in Gunnar Henderson, pointing to a player whose development he watched closely with the Chicago Cubs.

As MASN’s Roch Kubatko reported October 29, Banner brought up Pete Crow-Armstrong when asked Tuesday about helping Henderson regain his previous form.

The comparison was about continued improvement, rather than a specific swing adjustment. Still, it gives Baltimore an interesting way to frame a winter that will involve more than shopping for players.

Henderson finished 2026 with 24 homers and a .712 OPS, according to his MLB’s player page.

Those numbers explain why improving an established cornerstone could matter as much as an attention-grabbing acquisition.

Jared Banner Points to a Cubs Breakthrough

Crow-Armstrong was already an accomplished player before taking another step forward. Banner’s point was that an impressive season should not become a ceiling.

“We’re not putting any ceilings on any of these guys,” Banner said, according to MASN.

That is an encouraging message for Orioles fans. It is also an early statement of expectations from an executive whose work will be judged by what happens after the introductory press conference.

The distinction matters. A comparison does not establish that Henderson and Crow-Armstrong have identical problems, development paths or eventual outcomes.

It suggests Baltimore’s new GM sees room for substantial growth, even from players who have already reached the majors and earned recognition.

For Henderson, the next useful question is what that support looks like once the offseason work begins.

Gunnar Henderson’s Numbers Identify the Challenge

The Baltimore Banner’s October 5 analysis offers a more specific picture of the shortstop’s difficulties.

Andy Kostka reported that Henderson’s chase rate climbed to 30.4% in 2026, compared with 23.2% in 2024. His average exit velocity also declined between those seasons.

Those indicators make plate decisions and quality of contact sensible areas to watch. They do not, by themselves, identify one adjustment that will solve everything.

Henderson also discussed how difficult significant changes can be during a season, when preparation must compete with facing elite pitching every night.

An offseason creates room to work without immediately measuring every experiment against that night’s box score.

For readers tracking Baltimore’s winter, that provides a useful alternative to evaluating progress only through transactions. Follow the acquisition news, but also watch for concrete explanations of Henderson’s preparation and approach.

That also changes how fans can judge the new front office. A productive winter would include a clearer development process, measurable goals and evidence that players understand their assignments, alongside the additions expected to improve the roster before next season begins.

The Orioles have a familiar player with a higher level to chase. Banner has supplied the expectation. The next development worth watching is how Baltimore turns that expectation into a practical plan.