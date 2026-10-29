Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan Helsley Announces Decision for 2027 Season

The Baltimore Orioles‘ offseason is in full swing, and action is already underway.

The latest news involves 32-year-old reliever Ryan Helsley.

As reported by Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, Helsley will opt into his player option for $14 million.

Orioles Have Another Year With Helsley

With Helsley opting in, he will stay with the organization for another season.

During his latest campaign, he logged a 4.11 ERA and 21 strikeouts across 15.1 innings pitched through 17 games.

He walked nine batters.

For reference, the year before, he registered a 4.50 ERA and 63 strikeouts across 56.0 innings of work through 58 games.

Helsley just wrapped up his eighth season playing in the big leagues.

His first seven seasons were spent with the St. Louis Cardinals, who selected him with the No. 161 pick in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB draft.

He made his debut in April 2019.

Once July 2025 rolled around, he was traded to the New York Mets, but later signed with the Orioles in December 2025.