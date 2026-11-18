The Baltimore Orioles are exploring several options to strengthen their starting rotation, including a former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher who could help fill a significant hole in Baltimore’s pitching staff.

According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, the Orioles have expressed interest in left-hander Kris Bubic, who is attracting competition on the free-agent market.

Baltimore is also considering veteran left-hander Matthew Boyd as the club searches for pitching reinforcements.

The interest comes at a particularly important time for Baltimore, which is facing an uncertain future with former All-Star Trevor Rogers. The 29-year-old declined the Orioles’ $23.15 million qualifying offer on November 17, leaving him free to pursue a potentially lucrative multiyear contract.

Baltimore has already been predicted to pursue other free-agent pitching options, but Bubic presents another intriguing option as the organization looks to improve following consecutive losing seasons.

Orioles Among Teams Pursuing Kris Bubic in Free Agency

Kostka’s reporting, highlighted in MLB.com’s November 16 free-agency roundup, indicates that Baltimore intends to add a left-handed starting pitcher this offseason.

Kostka identified Bubic and Boyd as two left-handed starters on Baltimore’s radar as the Orioles look to strengthen their rotation.

Bubic, 29, spent most of his major league career with the Kansas City Royals before being traded to Los Angeles in August 2026.

The left-hander enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, earning his first All-Star selection after recording a 2.55 ERA with 116 strikeouts across 116 1/3 innings for Kansas City.

However, injuries have complicated his trajectory. Bubic missed considerable time with a left rotator cuff strain in 2025 before elbow soreness disrupted his 2026 campaign.

Despite acquiring him at the trade deadline, the Dodgers received only 4 2/3 regular-season innings from Bubic after he returned in September. He primarily worked out of the bullpen rather than returning to his previous starting role.

Kostka did note that teams are evaluating Bubic as a starter this winter, creating an opportunity for Baltimore to pursue a pitcher with recent All-Star credentials.

The Orioles will have to weigh that upside against his recent injury history, particularly if Bubic is seeking a multiyear contract.

Trevor Rogers’ Free Agency Complicates Orioles’ Pitching Plans

Baltimore’s interest in Bubic comes as the organization attempts to navigate the potential departure of one of its most important starting pitchers.

Rogers rejected the Orioles’ one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on November 17.

His decision allows him to pursue a longer-term agreement with Baltimore or another interested club.

The left-hander finished the 2026 season particularly well, posting a 2.87 ERA and 2.80 FIP over his final 18 starts, according to MLB.com.

His strong finish could make retaining him an expensive proposition. MLB.com’s roundup also cited The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, who suggested Rogers could command one of the largest contracts among free-agent pitchers not named Tarik Skubal.

Bubic represents an interesting alternative to Rogers.

He’s a left-hander who has shown high-level upside, but his price might be a bit more reasonable given his recent injury history.

That also introduces more risk in potentially acquiring him, however.

There is also no indication that Baltimore must choose between Bubic and Rogers, and the organization could pursue multiple additions as it attempts to rebuild its rotation.

For an Orioles club looking to return to contention in the American League East, adding dependable starting pitching will be one of the defining challenges of its offseason.