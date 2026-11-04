Orioles Predicted to Sign Former Yankees All-Star in $48 Million Move

The Baltimore Orioles could face a difficult decision with starting pitcher Trevor Rogers entering free agency. But another former New York Yankees All-Star is emerging as a potential replacement.

Baltimore has been predicted to sign veteran right-hander Clay Holmes, who is back on the open market after spending the 2026 season with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.

Holmes, a two-time All-Star with the Yankees, became a free agent after declining his $12 million player option for 2027.

In his November 4 free-agent predictions, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly projected Holmes to sign a two-year, $48 million contract with Baltimore, including a $20 million club option for 2029.

The move would give the Orioles an experienced starter as the franchise looks to strengthen its pitching staff.

Orioles Predicted to Make $48 Million Move for Clay Holmes

Holmes has built an unusual career, establishing himself as a dominant late-inning reliever before successfully transitioning to the starting rotation.

He earned All-Star selections with New York in 2022 and 2024 before signing a three-year, $38 million contract with the Mets ahead of the 2025 season.

Holmes became an immediate contributor to New York’s rotation, finishing his first season as a full-time starter with a 3.53 ERA across 165 2/3 innings.

His second season began even better.

Through nine starts in 2026, Holmes owned a 2.39 ERA before suffering a fractured right fibula when Yankees prospect Spencer Jones hit a 111.1 mph line drive off his leg in May.

The injury sidelined Holmes for more than two months. By the time he returned, he had been traded to Chicago.

His production declined with the Cubs, as he recorded a 4.62 ERA in nine starts.

Nevertheless, Holmes finished the season with a respectable 3.29 ERA over 101 1/3 innings.

Those results, combined with Holmes’ successful transition to starting pitching, could earn him another substantial contract.

Holmes will turn 34 before the 2027 season, but his experience could make him a valuable addition for a team seeking stability.

Clay Holmes Draws Multiple Orioles Free Agency Predictions

Holmes has been linked to Baltimore by multiple analysts.

In an October 31 prediction published by Sportsnaut, Matt Johnson also selected the Orioles as Holmes’ next destination.

Johnson suggested Holmes could serve as Baltimore’s third starter, particularly if Rogers leaves in free agency.

That uncertainty creates an important decision for the Orioles.

Rogers is coming off a strong 2026 season, but retaining him could require a considerable financial commitment.

Baltimore already has Kyle Bradish and Shane Baz under contract, although the organization could benefit from adding another reliable veteran to its rotation.

Holmes would offer a solid veteran presence, bringing experience as both a reliever and starter.

His ability to generate ground balls is another appealing quality. Holmes remained among baseball’s best ground-ball pitchers in 2026 despite experiencing a decline in velocity.

His versatility would provide Baltimore with additional flexibility, although the Orioles would likely pursue him primarily as a starter.

A $48 million commitment wouldn’t be insignificant, especially for a pitcher entering his mid-30s after a serious injury.

Still, if Baltimore loses Rogers, Holmes could help address a major rotation need without requiring the type of long-term investment commanded by the offseason’s top free-agent pitchers.