Chicago Cubs Immediately Release 4-Year MLB Pitcher After Tough Year

The Chicago Cubs have some real decisions to make during this offseason.

While they had a good regular season, they once again had a disappointing postseason. Thus, they should be looking to improve their roster this offseason.

Yet, with the offseason now in its beginning stages, the Cubs have parted ways with one of their depth pitchers.

Chicago Cubs Release 4-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher

The Cubs have released pitcher Collin Snider as they kick off their offseason,

“RHP Collin Snider elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Snider hitting the free agent market comes after he spent all of this with Triple-A Iowa.

In 36 games with Triple-A Iowa in 2026, Snider posted a 2-1 record, a 9.15 ERA, and 35 strikeouts.

Snider did not make an MLB appearance for the Cubs during the 2026 season.

Looking at Snider’s MLB Career

Although Snider did not pitch for the Cubs this season, he has some MLB experience.

In 128 career MLB games over four seasons split between the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners, Snider has posted a 9-7 record, a 4.48 ERA, and 104 strikeouts.

Snider most recently pitched in the majors during the 2025 season with Seattle. In 24 appearances that campaign, he had a 2-1 record and a 5.47 ERA.

Snider’s best MLB season was in 2024 with the Mariners. In 42 games that season for Seattle, he had a 3-4 record but a very good 1.94 ERA.

It will now be interesting to see where Snider ends up signing after his tough season in Triple-A.