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Chicago Cubs Immediately Release 4-Year MLB Pitcher After Tough Year

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MESA, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 17: Pitcher Collin Snider #52 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have some real decisions to make during this offseason.

While they had a good regular season, they once again had a disappointing postseason. Thus, they should be looking to improve their roster this offseason.

Yet, with the offseason now in its beginning stages, the Cubs have parted ways with one of their depth pitchers.

Chicago Cubs Release 4-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher

Cleveland Guardians v Chicago Cubs
GettyMESA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 27: Pitcher Collin Snider #52 of the Chicago Cubs throws during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians at Sloan Park on February 27, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Cubs have released pitcher Collin Snider as they kick off their offseason,

“RHP Collin Snider elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Snider hitting the free agent market comes after he spent all of this with Triple-A Iowa.

In 36 games with Triple-A Iowa in 2026, Snider posted a 2-1 record, a 9.15 ERA, and 35 strikeouts.

Snider did not make an MLB appearance for the Cubs during the 2026 season.

Looking at Snider’s MLB Career

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 24: Collin Snider #52 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on July 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Although Snider did not pitch for the Cubs this season, he has some MLB experience.

In 128 career MLB games over four seasons split between the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners, Snider has posted a 9-7 record, a 4.48 ERA, and 104 strikeouts.

Snider most recently pitched in the majors during the 2025 season with Seattle. In 24 appearances that campaign, he had a 2-1 record and a 5.47 ERA.

Snider’s best MLB season was in 2024 with the Mariners. In 42 games that season for Seattle, he had a 3-4 record but a very good 1.94 ERA.

It will now be interesting to see where Snider ends up signing after his tough season in Triple-A.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Chicago Cubs Immediately Release 4-Year MLB Pitcher After Tough Year

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