The Chicago Cubs have been busy this offseason, adding left-hander Trevor Rogers and Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato while reportedly reaching an agreement with Japanese right-hander Hiromi Itoh.

Nonetheless, those moves were made in free agency, so could Chicago look into the trade market to further improve their team for next season? While the Cubs have bolstered their pitching staff with Rogers and Itoh, could they make a trade to bolster it even more?

In a Nov. 27 article, Christopher Kline of FanSided shared one trade idea that could help the Cubs have an even better starting rotation, and that’s trading for Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom.

As part of his trade pitch, Kline sees the Cubs giving up right-handed pitcher Javier Assad and right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins as part of a package for deGrom.

“The Texas Rangers are also hoping to cut costs, and Jacob deGrom’s $37 million salary next season is a real weight,” Kline wrote. “Since a potential salary cap won’t really impact teams in 2027, all it requires on Chicago’s end is a willingness to eat the money (and perhaps fork over a decent prospect or two).

“Better yet, deGrom’s club option for 2028 comes in at only $20 million, which is far more palatable if he can sustain his prodigious output. It’s a short-term pain for long-term gain.”

Veteran Starter Jacob deGrom Holds Control of His Future

It was a challenging 2026 season for the Rangers veteran as he had an 11-11 record with an ERA of 4.20 and 201 strikeouts in 31 appearances, per StatMuse. Nonetheless, a move to the Windy City would require deGrom to waive his no-trade clause, which is something he’s already refused to do.

“This all hinges on deGrom, who invoked a no-trade clause when presented with the opportunity to join his hometown Atlanta Braves last summer,” Kline added in his article. “Chicago gives deGrom, entering his age-39 campaign, a real chance to contend — something the Rangers, as presently constructed, cannot.

“While his age could, in theory, spook the Cubs, deGrom has logged 30-plus starts and 160-plus innings in each of the last two seasons. He struggled to a 4.10 ERA in 2026, but the metrics under the hood were much stronger (3.47 xERA with a whiff rate in the 95th percentile).”

Why Trade Idea Makes Sense for Cubs, Rangers

Furthermore, Kline revealed why this trade idea that he’s offered up would make sense for both teams: The Cubs getting a pitcher that can help them win now whenever the season does get underway.

Meanwhile, the Rangers getting controllable pitching, especially in Assad, who could be flipped for more future assets if he performs well.

“The chance to pair deGrom and Rogers atop the rotation, with All-Star Justin Steele and rookie phenom Cade Horton slated to return from injury, should appeal to a Cubs team in need of innings,” Kline wrote.

“For the Rangers, 29-year-old Javier Assad is a proven back-end rotation option with three years of cheap club control. Jaxon Wiggins, Chicago’s No. 6 prospect, is 25 years old and on the MLB doorstep.”