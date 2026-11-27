Trevor Rogers needed less than two years to go from outside Baltimore’s rotation to a Chicago Cubs megadeal. The team made it official Friday, announcing that the left-hander has signed for five years.

The deal is reportedly worth a total of $120 million, according to ESPN, an average of $24 million a year. It also contains escalators, along with deferred money that lowers its present-day value, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The year-by-year salaries and deferral schedule have not been reported. The Cubs will introduce Rogers at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Among free-agent pitchers signed by the Cubs, only Jon Lester and Yu Darvish received bigger deals, according to CBS Sports. Lester got $155 million and Darvish $126 million, each over six years.

Why the Chicago Cubs Signed Trevor Rogers

After an 89-win season ended with a Wild Card Series sweep by the San Diego Padres, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer turned his attention to the mound.

“Overall, the overall quality of the pitching has to improve,” Hoyer said, as quoted by MLB.com in October.

Kevin Gausman, Clay Holmes, Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga and David Peterson, the quintet that closed out the year as Chicago’s rotation, all hit free agency. Justin Steele, Cade Horton and Ben Brown are working their way back from significant injuries, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Only Tarik Skubal, who reportedly landed $450 million over nine years from the New York Mets, arguably ranked ahead of Rogers among available starters, according to the Sun-Times. Rogers’ fastball averaged 93.8 mph last season, and hitters have batted .204 against his four-seamer over the past two seasons. He also throws a changeup, sweeper, sinker and cutter.

Rogers’ ground-ball rate fell from 46% in 2025 to 38.3% last season. But the Cubs won this year’s team Gold Glove, and their defense includes Platinum Glove center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Trevor Rogers’ Career Path to the Chicago Cubs

Born Nov. 13, 1997, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, Rogers is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound left-hander who bats left-handed. The cousin of former major league outfielder Cody Ross, he went to the Miami Marlins with the 13th overall pick in 2017 out of Carlsbad High School and debuted Aug. 25, 2020.

His 2021 season brought an All-Star selection and a second-place Rookie of the Year finish, as he compiled a 2.64 earned run average with 157 strikeouts in 133 innings. Then came trouble: a 5.47 ERA in 2022, only four starts in injury-hit 2023 and a July 2024 trade to the Baltimore Orioles for Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby.

The turnaround arrived in 2025. After recovering from a knee injury and returning from the minors, Rogers went 9-3 with a 1.81 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 18 starts. That earned him a ninth-place finish for the American League Cy Young Award.

Last season, he made a career-high 30 starts and went 10-11 with a 4.03 ERA, 157 strikeouts and 39 walks in 169 2/3 innings. His 6.84 ERA through 10 starts gave way to a 2.90 mark over the final 20. Overall, Rogers is 34-48 with a 3.88 ERA in 132 starts.

His terms match the median crowdsourced forecast published this offseason at FanGraphs. Chicago pays in other ways, too. Because Rogers said no to a $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Orioles, the Cubs surrender two 2027 draft picks, their second- and fifth-highest, plus $1 million in international signing money. The Orioles are due a compensation pick after the first round.

MLB Trade Rumors estimated that Rogers lifts projected 2027 payroll to about $168 million, or roughly $194 million for luxury tax purposes. Those figures preceded Chicago’s reported $120 million agreement with Teruaki Sato, a six-year deal for the Japanese slugger. With a lockout anticipated, Hoyer still has a rotation to finish.