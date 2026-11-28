The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a contract with star Nippon Professional Baseball right-handed starting pitcher Hiromi Itoh, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

“Right-hander Hiromi Itoh and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal,” Murray wrote on X.

Chicago Cubs Sign RHP Hirmoi Itoh

Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Japan’s NPB posted Itoh this offseason.

The Cubs will have to pay Itoh a posting fee. How much the fee is depends on his contract. The details of his contract haven’t been revealed yet.

Looking at New Chicago Cubs RHP Hiromi Itoh

Itoh is 29 years old. He has spent his entire NPB career with the Nippon-Ham Fighters.

The right-hander made his NPB debut in 2021. Over six seasons with Hokkaido, Itoh posted a 2.92 ERA with 902 strikeouts in 1,000 2/3 innings.

Itoh recorded a 3.18 ERA with 159 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings across 26 appearances this year.

He also pitched for Team Japan in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classics. He hurled 2 1/3 scoreless innings in the 2023 WBC as Japan beat Team USA in the Championship.

In this year’s WBC, the right-hander allowed five runs in four innings across two outings while striking out seven.

Itoh, who is five feet, nine inches tall, has a fastball that sits 92-94 mph with “strong ride arm-side life that allows it to generate swing-and-miss at the top of the zone,” Three Quarter Slot writes.

The right-hander’s main secondary pitch is a splitter that generates plenty of chase and ground balls. He also throws a sweeper, short slider, curveball and cutter.

Even though the Cubs committed $120 million to Rogers earlier in the offseason, the team needed to beef up their rotation. At the conclusion of the season, the Cubs lost Kevin Gausman, David Peterson, Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Clay Holmes and Colin Rea to free agency. Signing Itoh addresses a major need for Chicago.