The Chicago Cubs are making a very concerted effort to bolster their pitching staff before the potential lockout in just a couple of days.

On Friday evening, the Cubs made a pair of notable signings, first agreeing to a contract with Japanese arm Hiromi Itoh, and then, subsequently landing soft southpaw Ryan Yarbrough, according to multiple reports.

Yarbrough, 34, has pitched with the New York Yankees in each of the past two seasons, logging at least 60+ innings in both 2025 and 2026. He’s an MLB veteran pitcher of nine seasons.

Cubs Add Bullpen Help with Ryan Yarbrough Signing

The financials of the deal are not public yet, and with the reported signing of Hiromi Itoh, Chicago will need to make a corresponding move on its 40-man roster, so be on the lookout for that in the coming days.

Back to the Ryan Yarbrough move, it’s a solid bullpen depth add for the Cubs. Yarbrough posted an ERA of 3.69 over 63.1 innings in 2026. His strikeout rate has always been low, but Yarbrough’s calling card has been inducing soft contact, and being a matchups reliever.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about the reported signing):

“Yarbrough only struck out 18.3% of batters faced this year and his 33.9% ground ball rate was also subpar. His 8.6% walk rate was around average. None of those numbers are outstanding but they’re all fairly normal for Yarbrough. Where he thrives is not allowing hitters to square him up. He allowed an average exit velocity of 83.7 miles per hour this year, the best such mark among all pitchers with at least 150 batted ball events. His 25% hard hit rate was also the lowest in that subset.”

Taking Stock in Yarbrough’s MLB Career

As noted, Ryan Yarbrough is an MLB veteran arm of nine total seasons.

He debuted with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, and spent the first five years of his career with tha organization.

Yarbrough then joined the Royals and Dodgers briefly before landing with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024. The 34-year-old southpaw had been very familiar with the AL East, playing with the Rays, Yankees, and Blue Jays for eight of his nine total seasons.

Across 253 total games pitched in those nine seasons, Yarbrough boasts an ERA of 4.18 with 703 strikeouts (895.1 IP).

It will be very interesting to see how impactful Yarbrough can be with the Cubs in 2027, who have made it a clear emphasis to add pitchers this offseason, which is their clear biggest need.