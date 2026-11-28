The Chicago Cubs have been active this offseason as the team has signed left-hander Trevor Rogers and Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato while reportedly agreeing to a deal with Japanese right-hander Hiromi Itoh.

These moves have all come in free agency, and could the Cubs explore the trade market to further bolster their starting rotation? On Nov. 21, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that the San Francisco Giants are listening to trade offers for ace right-hander Logan Webb.

Furthermore, the report revealed that San Francisco would want a “very strong return” for Webb. As a result, Christopher Kline of FanSided put together a trade idea for the Cubs that would meet the strong return the Giants want for Webb.

In his pitch, Kline has Chicago sending infielder Matt Shaw, catcher Owen Ayers, and right-handed pitcher Brody McCullough to the Bay Area in return for Webb.

“Webb is due a modest $23 million in 2027, and he can still headline rotation as an elite groundball pitcher,” Kline wrote in a Nov. 27 article. “Chicago, with its league-best defensive infield, is a dream fit. The Cubs need stability in their rotation.

“Webb has built his reputation on durability, with three straight 200-plus inning campaigns before injuries finally limited him to 27 starts and 160.2 innings pitched in 2026 (still plenty of action). Not only is Webb a skill fit, but he has the track record to support a hearty investment.”

Why Cubs’ Hypothetical Trade Offer Makes Sense for Giants

Meanwhile, Kline shared why the Cubs’ offer makes sense for the Giants, who look to be heading toward a rebuild.

“It will take a hearty investment, to be clear,” Kline added. “The Giants love Webb and have resisted trade overtures in the past. In order to get a deal across the finish line, Chicago sacrifices former top prospect Matt Shaw, a 25-year-old who can play all over the diamond and produce at the plate (a .737 OPS last season).

“San Francisco also adds Ayers and his potential outlier production at catcher, plus the aforementioned Brody McCullough as a back-end replacement for Webb in their rotation.”

What Chicago Get Teruaki Sato Assessesment

One of the newest Cubs is Sato, and with the Japanese standout heading to the North Side of Chicago, MLB reporter Tom Verducci recently shared his thoughts on the Cubs’ latest move to bolster their lineup.

“It’s, to me, the best bat on the market because of the age and also, let’s not forget, I think the industry kind of missed the boat on Munetaka Murakami last year,” Verducci said during a Nov. 24 appearance on MLB Network. “It turned out that the questions about the swing-and-miss and whether he would translate to Major League velocity missed the mark a little bit, and I think that helps Sato’s market.

“He’s more of a contact guy. There is some swing and miss there, but the power numbers are legit. Left-handed bat at 27. Again, I think that’s the best bat that was on the market out there. That’s no knock on guys like [Randy] Arozarena and Suzuki, but they’re in their 30s, and this game is going younger, and Soto is a nice buy for the Cubs.”