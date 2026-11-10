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5-Year MLB Pitcher Immediately Becomes Chicago Cubs Free Agent

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 23: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs last played on September 30 when they lost to the San Diego Padres by a score of 3-1 in California.

With the loss, they were swept in the National League Wild Card Series.

5-Year MLB Pitcher Immediately Becomes Cubs Free Agent

GettyAndrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in the sixth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Earlier this month, a member of the Cubs’ organization became a free agent.

Andrew Wantz is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Andrew Wantz elected free agency.”

GettyAndrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels poses during Photo Day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on March 16, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona.

Wantz had most recently been at the Minor League level.

That said, he appeared in two games for the Cubs (and Tampa Bay Rays) during the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on June 6): “Chicago Cubs signed free agent RHP Andrew Wantz to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Wantz

GettyAndrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels makes a throw to first base against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 29, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Wantz was picked in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels.

During the 2022 season, Wantz went 2-1 with a 3.22 ERA in 42 games.

GettyAndrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

It will be interesting to see where Wantz lands ahead of the 2027 MLB season.

Teams can always use pitching depth within their organization.

Wantz turned 31 last month.

Over 93 career games (four starts), he has gone 5-1 with a 4.20 ERA.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on June 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the National League Central with an 89-73 record in 162 games.

They still have a talented roster that should be able to compete for a playoff spot in 2027.

The franchise last won a World Series title during the 2016 season when they beat the Cleveland Guardians (in seven games).

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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