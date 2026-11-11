Former Chicago Cubs 5-Year Veteran Immediately Released By New Team

The Chicago Cubs finished this season with a good 89-73 record.

This was enough for the Cubs to make the postseason. Yet, their postseason run ended up being short, as they were swept by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series.

With this, the Cubs should look to make some additions this offseason to improve their roster.

However, with the offseason getting started, one of their former pitchers has become a free agent.

Former Chicago Cubs Veteran Released By New Team

The Colorado Rockies have released former Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson.

“RHP Keegan Thompson elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Thompson electing free agency comes after he spent this season with Triple-A Albuquerque. In 25 appearances for the Triple-A club in 2026, he posted a 2-5 record, a 5.28 ERA, and 56 strikeouts.

Thompson also posted a 0-0 record and an 8.25 ERA in five appearances for the Rockies this season.

Looking Back at Thompson’s Time With the Cubs

Thompson spent his first four MLB seasons with the Cubs from 2021 to 2024.

In 104 games with Chicago over that span, he posted a 17-11 record, a 3.64 ERA, and 225 strikeouts.

Thompson’s best season with the Cubs was in 2024, as he had a 2.64 ERA in 24 games.

Thompson spent the 2025 season with Triple-A Iowa and did not make an appearance for Chicago that campaign. In 33 games for Triple-A Iowa that season, he had a 6-2 record and a 4.50 ERA.