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Ex-Chicago Cubs Pitcher Announced Retirement From MLB After 11 Seasons

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 07: Chris Martin #58 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day at Wrigley Field on April 07, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs last played on September 30 when they lost to the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series.

Despite their tough ending, they still had a talented roster (and respectable regular season).

Ex-Chicago Cubs Pitcher Announced Retirement From MLB

GettyChris Martin #58 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 24, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Wednesday, a former Cubs pitcher retired from baseball.

Chris Martin is calling it quits after 11 seasons at the MLB level.

MLB wrote: “Chris Martin has announced his retirement after 11 Major League seasons. Debuting in 2014, he would go on to pitch for the Rockies, Yankees, Rangers, Braves, Cubs, Dodgers and Red Sox, appearing in 434 games and posting a 3.53 career ERA in 403 IP. He won a World Series title with Atlanta in 2021. Congratulations to Chris Martin on an outstanding career!”

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Chris Martin has announced his retirement after 11 Major League seasons.

Debuting in 2014, he would go on to pitch for the Rockies, Yankees, Rangers, Braves, Cubs, Dodgers and Red Sox, appearing in 434 games and posting a 3.53 career ERA in 403 IP. He won a World Series title

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Looking At Martin’s Stint With The Cubs

GettyPitcher Chris Martin #58 of the Chicago Cubs throws against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning at Coors Field on April 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

Martin spent part of one season with the Cubs (2022).

He went 1-0 with a 4.31 ERA in 34 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2022): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Chris Martin to Los Angeles Dodgers for 2B Zach McKinstry.”

Looking At Martin’s Other Stops

GettyChris Martin #58 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the 7th inning at Wrigley Field on June 17, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Martin was picked in the 21st round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the Colorado Rockies before a quick stint with the New York Yankees.

GettyChris Martin #57 of the New York Yankees reacts as he is pulled from the game against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning on May 8, 2015 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Martin then played for the Texas Rangers before his run with the Braves (where he won the 2021 World Series title).

His other stops also included stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox (and a return to Texas).

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Chase Field on August 26, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

The Cubs last won a World Series title in 2016.

They finished this past year as the second-place team in the National League Central with an 89-73 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Chicago Cubs Pitcher Announced Retirement From MLB After 11 Seasons

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