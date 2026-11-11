Ex-Chicago Cubs Pitcher Announced Retirement From MLB After 11 Seasons

The Chicago Cubs last played on September 30 when they lost to the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series.

Despite their tough ending, they still had a talented roster (and respectable regular season).

Ex-Chicago Cubs Pitcher Announced Retirement From MLB

On Wednesday, a former Cubs pitcher retired from baseball.

Chris Martin is calling it quits after 11 seasons at the MLB level.

MLB wrote: “Chris Martin has announced his retirement after 11 Major League seasons. Debuting in 2014, he would go on to pitch for the Rockies, Yankees, Rangers, Braves, Cubs, Dodgers and Red Sox, appearing in 434 games and posting a 3.53 career ERA in 403 IP. He won a World Series title with Atlanta in 2021. Congratulations to Chris Martin on an outstanding career!”

Looking At Martin’s Stint With The Cubs

Martin spent part of one season with the Cubs (2022).

He went 1-0 with a 4.31 ERA in 34 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2022): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Chris Martin to Los Angeles Dodgers for 2B Zach McKinstry.”

Looking At Martin’s Other Stops

Martin was picked in the 21st round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the Colorado Rockies before a quick stint with the New York Yankees.

Martin then played for the Texas Rangers before his run with the Braves (where he won the 2021 World Series title).

His other stops also included stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox (and a return to Texas).

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs last won a World Series title in 2016.

They finished this past year as the second-place team in the National League Central with an 89-73 record.