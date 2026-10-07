What Happens if the White Sox Win Today? ALDS Clinching Scenarios Explained

The Chicago White Sox have a chance to continue pulling off the improbable this postseason as they return home for ALDS Game 3.

They won both games of the Wild Card Series in Houston, and they won two in a row to begin the ALDS on the road in Cleveland against the Guardians.

Wednesday evening will be their first time playing at home in these playoffs in what has already been a remarkable season for the White Sox.

Before this year, they had lost at least 100 games in three consecutive seasons. That included an ugly 41-121 mark in 2024.

The odds of them turning it around to get into the playoffs at all this season weren’t high.

The odds of them winning their first four games, all on the road, once in the postseason? Yeah, also not high.

But here the White Sox are on Wednesday, back home and with a chance to do something incredible: Advance to the ALCS.

What Happens if the White Sox Win Today?

If the White Sox win ALDS Game 3 on Wednesday, they win the ALDS and advance to the ALCS.

The ALDS is a best-of-five series, so three wins in the series would clinch it for the White Sox.

Advancing to the ALCS would put them one series away from the World Series — that’s the American League Championship Series, between the last two teams standing in the AL. Whoever wins that goes to the World Series.

The White Sox winning on Wednesday would eliminate the Cleveland Guardians, who beat out Chicago to win the AL Central but have not begun their postseason series against their division rival very well.

A White Sox win would also get their pitching arms a bit of rest, since the schedule is set up for a best-of-five ALDS and if they finish it in three, they’ll have a few days off.

What Happens if the White Sox Lose Today?

The White Sox do have wiggle room. They can lose Wednesday in ALDS Game 3 and still have a solid chance to advance.

If they lose, they’ll hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Chicago would host ALDS Game 4 against the Guardians on Thursday.

If the series made it to a fifth game, that would be back in Cleveland.

Who Would White Sox Play in ALCS?

The White Sox have two potential opponents in the ALCS — they’re coming from the other series in the ALDS round in the American League.

The Tampa Bay Rays are playing the New York Yankees. Whoever wins that series will play the winner of the White Sox-Guardians series.

The Rays hold a 2-0 lead and could also close out that series on Wednesday. They play later in the day than the White Sox, so Chicago could be the first team to clinch a spot in the ALCS.