The Chicago White Sox are continuing to strengthen their pitching rotation ahead of the 2027 MLB season. After several difficult campaigns, the franchise needs reliable starters who can handle a heavy workload and provide stability all year.

Chicago’s offseason decisions will be important as it looks to build a more competitive roster. Experienced pitchers could strengthen the rotation and support younger players, but finding healthy, consistent starters remains a league-wide challenge.

The White Sox are now considering a pitcher with considerable experience at the highest level. His career has included championship success, impressive stretches and several injury setbacks, making his latest reported agreement an interesting offseason development.

White Sox Commit $52.5 Million to Dustin May Despite Injury History

The White Sox agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million deal with former Dodgers starter Dustin May, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

The reported agreement represents a significant investment in a pitcher whose recent statistics raise questions about the size of the commitment.

May, 29, went 7-9 with a 4.70 ERA in 31 starts for St. Louis and Milwaukee in 2026. His numbers worsened after the trade-deadline move to Milwaukee.

The right-hander posted a 5.65 ERA in 10 regular-season starts and a 5.73 ERA in five postseason appearances, but Milwaukee won the World Series.

May’s injury history makes the reported contract an even bigger gamble.

After his 2019 MLB debut, he emerged as a promising Dodgers starter, posting a 2.56 ERA in 56 innings during the shortened 2020 season and helping Los Angeles win the World Series.

Injuries hampered May’s development: Tommy John surgery in 2021, a revision procedure that sidelined him for all of 2024, and an esophageal tear during recovery.

May’s availability has improved, with innings rising from 132⅓ in 2025 to a career-high 145⅔ in 2026—a key reason Chicago may value the signing.

The White Sox haven’t confirmed the deal, but the reported $52.5 million commitment signals their investment in the rotation.

Dustin May’s Championship Experience and Improved Durability Offer Hope

Despite uneven 2026 stats, Dustin May brings championship experience to Chicago, having won the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers and another title with Milwaukee this season.

May’s postseason work for the Brewers as both a starter and reliever showed the White Sox his pitching-staff flexibility.

However, he posted a 5.73 ERA in five postseason appearances, including three in relief. His championship experience is valuable background, not evidence of recent postseason dominance.

May’s durability likely drove Chicago’s investment. After injury-related absences earlier in his career, he has now pitched over 100 innings in consecutive seasons.

May’s pitching arsenal offers hope: his high-velocity fastballs and spin-generating breaking pitches could strengthen the White Sox rotation if he stays healthy and regains consistency.

Chicago will hope his recent availability represents a lasting change rather than a temporary improvement.

The franchise is investing in his ability to provide innings while potentially rediscovering the form that made him a highly regarded prospect with Los Angeles.

Ultimately, the reported three-year deal carries considerable risk.

May’s injury history and below-average 2026 results cannot be ignored, but his improved workload and experience with two championship-winning teams give Chicago reasons to believe the investment could pay off.