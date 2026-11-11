White Sox Predicted to Land All-Star Ace in Bold Offseason Move

The Chicago White Sox were the biggest surprise of the 2026 MLB season, with the team going from the bottom of the standings to clinching a playoff spot.

Chicago was able to win a playoff series, sweeping the Houston Astros in the wild-card round of the American League bracket. The team took a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, but they proceeded to lose three straight games, ending their season.

But the success of the 2026 season was special for the White Sox, and this team has a strong core to build around. However, the lack of pitching, especially in the starting rotation, needs to be addressed this offseason, with the front office on the clock now.

White Sox Linked to All-Star

One name that could make sense for the White Sox to consider is free agent left-hander Trevor Rogers of the Baltimore Orioles. The veteran is expected to have a strong market this offseason, and Chicago could be in play for his services.

MLB analyst Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors has predicted that the White Sox will land Rogers this offseason. The contract projection for the All-Star left-hander came in at five years, worth $115 million, which is fair for his production.

Chicago desperately needs help in the rotation, and Rogers could be one of the better options for this team next season. But how aggressive the White Sox will actually be this offseason remains one of the bigger questions from the offseason.

“Rogers’ numbers across the past two seasons stack up pretty favorably with the ones Ranger Suarez carried into free agency last winter before ultimately landing a five-year, $130MM contract in Boston. He doesn’t quite have Suarez’s track record of durability, but he’s getting to market a year younger than Suarez did. Rogers should be immensely popular — the probable top target for rotation-hungry teams that aren’t comfortable paying the presumably record-setting sticker price on Skubal,” MLB Trade Rumors wrote.

Rogers was great for the Orioles this past season, posting a 4.03 ERA over 30 starts for the team, throwing 169.2 innings, striking out 157 batters in the process. The left-hander is going to have a robust free agent market, but the White Sox seem like a strong fit.

Should the White Sox Look to Make This Move?

Rogers showed that he could stay healthy this past season, after real questions emerged for him last year. The left-hander will be turning 29 this month, giving him his prime years still left to come, and Chicago could take advantage.

Everything around Rogers has been trending up, and given the need that the White Sox have this offseason, he makes a lot of sense. While this would be a major investment from the front office, Chicago can’t take the success from this past season lightly.

The White Sox could be a legitimate contender in the AL again next year, but the front office does have to address the pitching problem. Rogers could help shore up the rotation, giving this team a reliable piece to the puzzle heading into the 2027 season.