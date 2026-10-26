White Sox Stun Fans With Sudden Major TV Broadcast Shakeup

The Chicago White Sox continue to deal with the sting of having been eliminated from the MLB postseason by the divisional rival Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series (ALDS), bringing an end to what was otherwise a fantastic campaign filled with plenty of fanfare.

However, White Sox fans are stunned by the club’s latest decision – not involving on-field personnel or coaching, but in their broadcast booth, as they’ve informed announcer John Schriffen that his contract will not be renewed for next season.

Chicago White Sox Stun Fans By Not Retaining Broadcaster John Schriffen For Next Season

On Monday, it was announced by the White Sox that they would not renew the contract of announcer John Schriffen, who had been on the job since the start of the 2024 MLB season.

White Sox beat writer Scott Merkin confirmed the news on social media, providing the following update:

“The White Sox have informed John Schriffen that his contract will not be extended as the club’s lead play-by-play announcer,” Merkin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.”

The news was also confirmed by a statement made by Brooks Boyer, the organization’s executive vice president and chief revenue/marketing officer.

“John has been a true professional throughout his three seasons with the White Sox, bringing energy, enthusiasm, and a distinctive style to our broadcasts,” Boyer said in a statement on Monday via MLB.com. “As his contract comes to an end, we believe this is the appropriate time to evaluate the direction of our broadcasts and determine what is best for the organization and our fans moving forward.

“We are appreciative of John’s contributions and the connection he built with our fanbase. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

Schriffen Had Been On The Job Since 2024

Schriffen got his start in broadcasting at Dartmouth, where he called baseball, basketball and hockey games for the school’s radio station. After college, he worked as a sports anchor and reporter for News 12 in New York and WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., before spending two years as a New York-based correspondent for ABC News.

He eventually shifted his focus to sports, working for NFL Network and CBS Sports before joining ESPN as a KBO League play-by-play announcer in 2020.

Schriffen became the White Sox’ television voice in 2024, but his first season drew plenty of attention, and not always of the positive variety. He faced criticism for several on-air moments and became involved in a public back-and-forth with Chicago sports radio personalities. In 2026, he added UFC work to his resume, making his debut as a desk analyst in April.