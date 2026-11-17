The Chicago White Sox returned to the postseason in 2026, but their playoff appearance came with a tricky reality: They didn’t have much starting pitching that they trusted.

They found themselves throwing bullpen games in some of their biggest games of the season, and they really needed to find a way to change that.

Dustin May is the solution, or at least the start of the solution.

On Tuesday, MLB insider Robert Murray reported that the White Sox are signing May to a three-year deal worth $50 million.

BREAKING: Free-agent pitcher Dustin May and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a three-year contract worth just north of $50 million, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 17, 2026

While May doesn’t solve everything, it’s a great statement by the White Sox that they intend to remain relevant.

White Sox Projected Rotation With Dustin May

Dustin May should occupy one of the top few spots in the White Sox rotation for 2027.

The ace will likely remain Sean Burke, who broke out in his age-26 season and showed even in the postseason that he can be a workhorse when needed.

Beyond Burke, there are a lot of questions. At this point, it seems like May would get the second start of the season for the White Sox.

The most fascinating thing to watch for Chicago’s rotation? Grant Taylor is slated to be converted into a starting pitcher out of the bullpen. Taylor had a 2.25 ERA in 2026 as a relief pitcher in 60 appearances, and if he can translate his stuff to a starting role, that would be huge.

The White Sox also have the likes of Davis Martin, Anthony Kay and Luis Castillo among their ranks of pitchers with MLB starting experience.

May definitely bolsters a group that needed it.

White Sox Make Statement

In signing May, the White Sox have also made a proverbial statement: They aren’t resting on their laurels after a surprising 2026 season.

Chicago sees a window to keep contending in the AL Central Division, and they’re going for it.

May brings the experience of having just won the World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers, their first-ever title — utilized in a flexible role in the postseason with both starting ability and bullpen prowess.

May will surely be a starter for the White Sox, and they’ll be glad to have him.