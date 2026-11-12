White Sox Predicted to Land All-Star to Bolster World Series Chances

The Chicago White Sox were able to complete a massive turnaround this past season, going from the bottom of the standings to a playoff spot.

Chicago ended the year as a wild-card team in the American League playoffs, and the team was able to win a postseason series. The White Sox took down the Houston Astros in the wild-card series, before falling to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

But the turnaround for the White Sox was impressive, and the team is now looking to add to the success for the 2027 season. Chicago has a solid core in place, and the front office will be trying to bring more talent to the group.

White Sox Linked to All-Star

As the White Sox look around the league for help, one name that could make sense for the team is veteran right-hander Raisel Iglesias, who is a free agent this winter. Iglesias spent last year with the Atlanta Braves, becoming a shutdown arm for the National League East winners.

MLB analyst Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report linked Iglesias to the White Sox, giving some more thought to the two sides coming together. The right-hander could provide a real boost to the Chicago’s bullpen, and the need is there from the team.

“In other words, bringing in a guy like Iglesias while letting Taylor and Bryan Hudson share the set-up duties could be the answer for a bullpen that sure was running on fumes toward the end of the regular season.

At any rate, after leading the AL in scoring, the White Sox don’t need to worry about spending on bats this winter. If 2024 No. 5 overall pick Hagen Smith—who was spectacular in relief over the final two months—can make a seamless transition into the starting rotation alongside Sean Burke and Davis Martin, they shouldn’t need to get too aggressive about upgrading the rotation. And they can definitely afford to do some spending this winter,” Miller wrote.

With Atlanta, Iglesias posted a 2.55 ERA over 59 appearances this season, striking out 64 batters over 60 innings. The veteran right-hander was able to register 34 saves in 37 attempts, giving the Braves a reliable arm for the late-inning situations.

Should White Sox Make This Move?

With the White Sox’s need to bolster the bullpen this offseason, adding a talent like Iglesias could make a lot of sense. The veteran could give this team a lockdown arm for late-game situations, helping them get back to the playoffs.

Chicago won’t want to spend a lot of long-term money, which could benefit going after someone like Iglesias. Since Iglesias is older, he will likely be looking for a short-term deal, potentially one or two years this offseason.

Overall, the White Sox have to try to take advantage of the success that the team saw in 2026, giving this team more opportunities to win next year. Chicago has the means to be a real contender next season, but the team has to add, and someone like Iglesias could bring more veteran experience to the group.