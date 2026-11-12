White Sox Get Randal Grichuk Free Agent Update

The Chicago White Sox had a surprise 2026 season all the way around.

One of the most unexpected elements: Randal Grichuk.

Grichuk, a veteran slugger, didn’t even start the year with the White Sox. The New York Yankees signed him last offseason in the hope that he could add some right-handed thump to their lineup.

Instead, Grichuk brought no slug whatsoever to the Yankees, so they released him early in the year.

The White Sox picked him up, and Grichuk turned back the clock. When called upon, he was one of Chicago’s best hitters.

That sets up a fascinating free agency for Grichuk, who certainly made the case that he could be valuable to a team next season — whether the White Sox or elsewhere.

There’s a bit of new insight out there on Thursday via The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, so let’s break it down.

Randal Grichuk Free Agent Update

Grichuk is likely in higher demand than anyone would’ve expected in March.

He’s also probably more sought-after than the White Sox would’ve thought when he first joined their roster this season.

So can Chicago keep him? It won’t be easy.

This is what Rosenthal and Sammon wrote:

Randal Grichuk not only was productive for the Chicago White Sox, batting .299 with 15 homers and a .926 OPS, but also emerged as a clubhouse leader, according to multiple team officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not allowed to comment publicly on free agents. Grichuk, 35, is one of many right-handed-hitting outfielders who are likely to land one-year deals on the open market. The relationships he built with the White Sox’s young players, and the support he offered them in their first pennant race, could be a separator for some clubs.

Chicago will have to decide whether those attributes cited about Grichuk are worth paying for themselves. The White Sox don’t always make free agent splashes, but this would be a small one — and it could be worth it to keep the positive vibes of 2026 rolling.

Randal Grichuk Fun Fact

This is simply worth sharing any time Grichuk comes up.

In the 2009 MLB Draft, the Angels had both the 24th and 25th picks in the first round.

They took Grichuk at No. 24 overall as a high school outfielder from Texas.

And with the 25th pick, the Angels took a high school outfielder from New Jersey: Mike Trout.