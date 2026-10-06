White Sox Can Join 1906 History in ALDS

The Chicago White Sox haven’t been in situations like this very often.

They’ll play at home on Wednesday, though, with a chance to sweep the ALDS over the Cleveland Guardians.

Believe it or not, it’s not an opportunity they’ve had since 1906.

White Sox Chance at 1906 History

This will be the second time ever that the White Sox will play a home game with a chance to clinch a playoff series.

You have to go back 120 years for the first time that was true.

The White Sox were also at home with a chance to clinch in the 1906 World Series.

It was Game 6 back then, with a chance at all the marbles — and the White Sox won.

That series pitted the White Sox against the Cubs, and it was the White Sox closing out the series with an 8-3 win.

In that decisive game, Ed Hahn went 4-for-5 for the White Sox. Frank Isbell had three hits, and all of George Davis, George Rohe and Jiggs Donahue added two hits.

The left fielder Patsy Dougherty added a hit, an RBI and a walk.

There were no home runs hit — there rarely were in that day — but a lineup with 14 hits was plenty for the White Sox.

They also got a complete game out of Doc White, who allowed seven hits, four walks and three runs while striking out two. White — full name Guy Harris White — won the MLB regular season ERA title that year with a 1.52 mark.

And we just took a trip down this rabbit hole simply to point out: It’s been a while for the White Sox.

Crazy White Sox Turnaround

This is all just so improbable, even when not thinking too deeply about the rough history the White Sox have in their past.

Their recent history is enough to make this a wild turnaround.

The White Sox have lost at least 100 games in three consecutive season.

That includes two years ago, when the White Sox went a horrific 41-121. It was one of the worst seasons in the history of the sport.

Sure, this isn’t the same team by any means, but it’s still a franchise that was mired in disaster and despair — and somehow, they’ve pulled their way out of the pit.

New faces helped. A youth infusion helped. And added all up, it becomes a magical season for the White Sox.

They swept the best-of-three Wild Card Series in Houston against the Astros, and they won both games to start the best-of-five ALDS in Cleveland.

They get to go home now for the first time since the playoffs started, and the fans in Chicago will surely be rocking.

The White Sox haven’t been in these scenes very often. It’s been quite the season for them, and they don’t look ready to be done yet.