White Sox Predicted to Trade for 2 Yankees Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox are focused on the playoffs right now. They play ALDS Game 2 in Cleveland on Monday evening.

But it’s also worth considering what the White Sox have accomplished and where they might be able to go in future seasons.

This was an incredible bounceback campaign for the White Sox, who won’t want to fall back into their losing ways in future seasons. Before this year, they had triple-digit losses three seasons in a row.

That means that when the offseason arrives, the White Sox will have to avoid resting on their laurels.

This will likely be a weird winter, because a pending lockout will change the rhythm of everything.

If the White Sox take the right approach, though, they can still make their team better for the 2027 season — and coming off the back of what they hope is a deep October run to add juice to their actions.

White Sox Predicted Trade

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller began this week with a new article examining six realistic trades for the offseason ahead.

His first idea involves the White Sox and the New York Yankees.

The deal he suggests would cost the White Sox two players: utility prospect Caleb Bonemer and Triple-A pitcher Pierce George.

In return the White Sox would get right-handed pitcher Luis Gil and southpaw Ryan Weathers.

Bonemer has promise for Chicago, but he also probably doesn’t have an infield spot in the near-term.