When is Guardians-White Sox Game 5? ALDS Schedule, Start Time, TV Channel for Clinching Game

The two best words in sports are Game 7, but there are only five games in the ALDS.

So the next two best words in sports, Game 5 — a decisive one is on deck between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox.

Yep, it seemed improbable when the White Sox won both of the games to open the series in Cleveland.

But then the Guardians, a better team on the road all year, went to Chicago and won two there.

It’s back to Cleveland for Game 5, and it promises to be an absolute classic.

This is what you need to know.

When is Guardians-White Sox Game 5 in ALDS?

The Guardians and White Sox will play on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

The first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

What Time is ALDS Game 5?

Game 5 of the ALDS will start at 8 p.m. ET, which is the local time in Cleveland, where it will be played.

That means those watching in Chicago will see the game start at 7 p.m. Central.

What Channel is ALDS Game 5 on TV?

The Game 5 of the ALDS between the Guardians and White Sox will be broadcast by TBS.

That’s the channel that has had the entire series, and they’ll have it one more time for Game 5.

Who Does ALDS Winner Play Next?

Whoever wins this Game 5 of the ALDS will advance to the ALCS to take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays beat the Yankees in three games in the other American League Division Series matchup.

Tampa Bay also had the best record in the AL this year as the only American League team to win 100 games.

Guardians-White Sox Scores

Game 1: White Sox 3, Guardians 0

Game 2: White Sox 4, Guardians 3

Game 3: Guardians 9, White Sox 3

Game 4: Guardians 9, White Sox 5

Game 5: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

So far, the road team has won each game of this series.

Game 5 is on Saturday night in Cleveland.

Season Series

The White Sox won the regular season series between these teams, 7-6.

The Guardians ended up rallying past Chicago to win the AL Central Division, though.

Now including the postseason, the White Sox lead the season series between these teams, 9-8.

It’s as close as it can be between these two division rivals.