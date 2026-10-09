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When is Guardians-White Sox Game 5? ALDS Schedule, Start Time, TV Channel for Clinching Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Angel Genao #17 of the Cleveland Guardians throws to first base as Colson Montgomery #12 of the Chicago White Sox slides into second base during the eighth inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The two best words in sports are Game 7, but there are only five games in the ALDS.

So the next two best words in sports, Game 5 — a decisive one is on deck between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox.

Yep, it seemed improbable when the White Sox won both of the games to open the series in Cleveland.

But then the Guardians, a better team on the road all year, went to Chicago and won two there.

It’s back to Cleveland for Game 5, and it promises to be an absolute classic.

This is what you need to know.

When is Guardians-White Sox Game 5 in ALDS?

The Guardians and White Sox will play on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

The first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

What Time is ALDS Game 5?

Game 5 of the ALDS will start at 8 p.m. ET, which is the local time in Cleveland, where it will be played.

That means those watching in Chicago will see the game start at 7 p.m. Central.

What Channel is ALDS Game 5 on TV?

The Game 5 of the ALDS between the Guardians and White Sox will be broadcast by TBS.

That’s the channel that has had the entire series, and they’ll have it one more time for Game 5.

Who Does ALDS Winner Play Next?

Whoever wins this Game 5 of the ALDS will advance to the ALCS to take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays beat the Yankees in three games in the other American League Division Series matchup.

Tampa Bay also had the best record in the AL this year as the only American League team to win 100 games.

Guardians-White Sox Scores

  • Game 1: White Sox 3, Guardians 0
  • Game 2: White Sox 4, Guardians 3
  • Game 3: Guardians 9, White Sox 3
  • Game 4: Guardians 9, White Sox 5
  • Game 5: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

So far, the road team has won each game of this series.

Game 5 is on Saturday night in Cleveland.

Season Series

The White Sox won the regular season series between these teams, 7-6.

The Guardians ended up rallying past Chicago to win the AL Central Division, though.

Now including the postseason, the White Sox lead the season series between these teams, 9-8.

It’s as close as it can be between these two division rivals.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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When is Guardians-White Sox Game 5? ALDS Schedule, Start Time, TV Channel for Clinching Game

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