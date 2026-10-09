Chicago White Sox Announce Starting Pitcher for Pivotal ALDS Game 5

The Chicago White Sox won their first four postseason games, including the first two of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians.

However, after returning to their home ballpark on Wednesday, they dropped back-to-back games against Cleveland to even the series at two games apiece.

Now, on Saturday night, the series returns to Cleveland for a decisive Game 5 matchup at 8 p.m. ET at Progressive Field.

White Sox Announce Starting Pitcher

Manager Will Venable has taken a unique approach to his pitching decisions this postseason, relying almost exclusively on bullpen games.

That approach has raised concerns about bullpen fatigue over the last two nights, as Chicago has allowed nine runs in each loss.

However, for Saturday, it appears they’ll at least start the game with a traditional starter. The White Sox announced that right-hander Sean Burke will take the mound against Guardians ace Gavin Williams.

“Sean Burke gets the start,” the White Sox posted on X.

Sean Burke gets the start 🫡 https://t.co/pTyJDhIhkB — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 9, 2026

Burke’s Postseason Numbers With the White Sox

Burke has appeared in two games for Chicago this postseason, one against the Astros and one against the Guardians. He’s been one of the few White Sox pitchers to work multiple innings, whether starting or coming out of the bullpen.

He pitched earlier this week after Anthony Kay and Sean Newcomb in Game 2, throwing 5.1 innings while allowing just one hit and one run and striking out six batters.

Pitching on only four days’ rest will be challenging, and how long Venable lets him stay in the game will be an interesting storyline Saturday night.

However, with both the White Sox and Guardians playing for their seasons, emptying the tank and pushing pitchers to their limits could be on the table as they try to advance to the ALCS and face the Tampa Bay Rays.