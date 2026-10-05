Guardians’ Nemesis Might Trade for Steven Kwan

Steven Kwan is going to have his name floating through trade rumors as soon as the Cleveland Guardians‘ season ends, and until he’s either moved, signs an extension, or the next season begins with him still on the roster.

Really, Kwan has been in the rumors since the middle of the 2025 season. The Guardians rarely keep players beyond their first six years of club control, and with that in mind, they often then trade them away to ensure they get some value rather than losing them in free agency for nothing.

Some rumors are more palatable for Cleveland supporters than others, though.

Because the latest trade idea involving Kwan would send him to the Chicago Cubs — the team that broke Cleveland’s hearts in the 2016 World Series.

Steven Kwan to Cubs?

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller included the Guardians trading Kwan to the Cubs as part of his new article on Monday examining “realistic” trades for the offseason.

He puts together the whole package, one that would have the Guardians sending Kwan to the Cubs for two prospects.

The two players Cleveland would get in return in this proposal are right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins and utility man James Triantos. Both are former second-round picks who have yet to debut in the major leagues.